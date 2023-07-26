If you haven’t attended a wedding yet this summer, there’s still time –– and not just any wedding, but an alternative vegetarian lesbian one at that. “The Wedding Show,” produced and directed by Sylvie Froncek, runs through this weekend at the Cherry Arts, and all guests are encouraged to take part in the festivities.
Froncek was inspired, pre-covid, by all the weddings she was attending, and imagined creating this theatrical event –– an inventive twist for those who might recall “Tony 'n' Tina’s Wedding.”
This interactive theater piece first invites you to form two lines outside The Cherry to welcome the happy couple, bride and “broom,” elegantly dressed and beflowered, who march past everyone, beaming and accepting congratulations. An “omni-quasi-religious” ceremony follows, with friends circling around, sharing their memories and good wishes. Next is a buffet dinner, with excellent Thai food (from Taste of Thai Express) and more toasts (just down the street, Ports of New York provides a wine bar). There’s even a photo booth, with plenty of gaudy hats and masks to pose in. And finally, games and songs and ever so much dancing.
That’s what’s scheduled –– but the inevitable wedding drama is extra.
In case you’ve never seen a queer wedding, you’ll be amused to know that, with the possible exception of having a drag queen as MC, they’re just like traditional ones, at least according to this version: long-winded and rambling toasts; embarrassing speeches; troublesome relatives; inappropriate parental behavior; and lots of smiling faces inquiring if you’re having a wonderful time. Plus one partner’s family overwhelmingly outnumbering the other; lots of absurdly jealous behavior from friends and kinfolk (does the broom’s mother really look like her daughter’s sister?), and an ex who arrives unexpectedly with the best of intentions but almost wrecks the wedding.
In fact, almost everyone is busy stealing focus from the couple, played marvelously by Cara Fay (as Fae) and Jaime Warburton (as Jaime), who are clearly besotted with each other. Fae’s suave, doting father (Victor Maxwell) gives sexual healing as a wedding gift; Jaime’s mother (Meg Peck) can’t stop criticizing her; famed columnist Aunt Sally (Marian Mumford) raises old personal grievances; the best friend bridesmaid (Amanda Whorton) just can’t let go; and the uproar caused by Fae’s Ghanaian ex leaves her vomiting in the canal. Through it all, Fae’s sister (Michaela Buckley) desperately keeps trying to mend the blasted bridges.
Then there’s the ubiquitous German-from-Arizona photographer (Ben Mumford-Zisk) who’s in everyone’s face nonstop, not to mention the whole melee being orchestrated by a tall, outrageous drag queen (Femme De Violette)
In short, “The Wedding Show” has all those painful moments you’ve experienced at previous weddings. But the acting (much of it impromptu) is so intense that you actually feel the joyous moments as well. One moment you’re mocking the stereotypical behavior that manifests at all weddings and the next, you’re sincerely moved by others’ emotional outpourings. Jostled between detachment and engagement –– it’s a mind-bender.
And since this event is communal, you too are interacting with the cast –– and the other guests –– making up your lines as you go. I was buttonholed by one gentlemen who waxed on about his own lesbian daughter. And like a team player, I offered many a fictionalized comment of my own.
This is the perfect show for those who are party animals, who love dressing up and easily make small talk with strangers, who believe in marriage and happily ever after. Not to mention those who relish participatory theater productions. Admittedly, I am the antithesis of all these qualities; a Scrooge of Weddings, I was, you might think, in my own personal hell. But so fascinating was the forced gaiety, so authentic the human interactions, so exquisite the bride and broom’s spot-on responses at every moment...that yes, I was sucked in and truly enjoyed myself.
Not only that, but thanks to the lively music by dj tuggle, everyone was delighted to fill the dance floor, again and again, and about 9 p.m. had be shooed out … to continue our own dramas at home.
“The Wedding Show,” produced and directed by Sylvie Froncek. At The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry St., Ithaca. July 27-29, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.theweddingshow.info/rsvp.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
