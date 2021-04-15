ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Ballet offers an inside view of the choreographer’s creative process in the time of COVID with original pieces by Kristina Hilliard, Amy Walker O’Brien, Amanda Moretti, Kara Skrubis and Maria Valencia Alvarez with one vintage clip by Lawrence Brantley. This year the Ithaca Ballet dancers rehearsed and were filmed at the Hangar Theatre, locations in downtown Ithaca, and Cornell University. Filmed and edited by Marilyn Rivchin, the dance performances are creatively woven together with intimate conversation and fascinating rehearsal footage.
Trailer for Virtually SpringDance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACYcvki3KVQ
Tickets available at (cinemapolis.org/film/ithaca-ballet-presents-virtually-springdance-2021) Viewing is live for 72 hours. Adults $25, Students, children and seniors $15.
Sponsored by CFCU Community Credit Union, Michael Lausell, and Michael Mee
Visit www.Ithaca Ballet.org for more information.
