Walking on Water Productions will debut a festival of staged readings running every weekend between Nov. 4–20 at The Cherry Artspace (102 Cherry St.) and online. Over this three-week period, live read throughs of three developing musicals will be presented: “Extended Stay” by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold; “Something Blue” by Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary; and “Onward and Upward” by Charlie Romano and Will Wegner.
This new program, titled “Walking on Water’s New Original Works” (WoW’s NoW), was developed with the mission to discover, explore, and celebrate new works of musical theatre. The executive creative team at Walking on Water Productions values selecting work from New York State-based writers because of their Ithaca location and the heavy involvement of Tompkins County residents in their productions (with artists and audiences coming directly from the area).
The three pieces presented in this festival were chosen by a panel of local theatre professionals. Several submissions were considered, but these had the most potential. All three have been in development for many years but have never been produced in their “completed” state. This series of staged readings will be a first for Walking on Water Productions and the shows’ playwrights.
“Extended Stay,” written by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold and directed by Emily Jackson, will have performances on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. This musical examines the innerworkings of complex relationships, following the lives of three unlikely friends who have the power to rescue each other or be one another’s demise. In this production, Katherine Gould serves as music director, with Em Ludek as collaborative pianist, and Cady Vitale as stage manager. The cast includes Jonah Hirst, Paul Morgan, Lucy Purnine, and Kristin Sad.
“Something Blue,” written by Gordon Leary and Julia Meinwald and directed by Sarah Plotkin, will have performances on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. This show explores and perhaps answers the question of what happens when an ex shows up at the alter on your wedding day. In this production, Jeremy Pletter serves as music director with Quin Frederich as stage manager. The cast includes Hannah Avery, Seamus Buxton, and Paul Morgan.
“Onward and Upward,” written by Charlie Romano and Will Wegner and directed by Karen Veaner, will have performances on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. This spectacle tells the story of a man—one who achieved flight by tying weather balloons to a lawn chair—facing pushback against his dreams by family and friends. The story follows the protagonist’s fight to bring his goals to fruition, despite what others think about them. In this production, Benjamin Stevens serves as music director, with Barbara Soroka as collaborative pianist, and Alexandria Joaseus as stage manager. The cast includes Aidan Maloney, Grayson Rosenberg, Elizabeth Seldin, Benjamin Stevens, Grace Traore, and Daniel Trippett.
Walking on Water Productions has issued a content warning about adult language present in these musicals. All three staged readings are recommended for audiences ages 12 and up.
At the conclusion of WoW’s NoW festival, patrons who saw all three shows will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite. The audience choice will be produced as a world premiere during Walking on Water’s seventh season in 2023.
Walking on Water’s New Original Works. Running Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 at The Cherry Artspace and on virtual platforms. Individual tickets and flex passes—which admit ticket holders to performances of all three shows— are available.
