Watching performances outdoors in the relative cool of evening is one way to cope with this month’s insufferable heat. At the Hangar Theatre’s tented space near the marina, audiences are treated to a lively production of Dave Malloy’s 2012 musical, “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812.” And Ithaca Shakespeare Company, for its 20th season, returns to the lush greenery of Upper Robert H. Treman State Park with two seldom-seen works, William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” and “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”
Malloy’s electropop opera, adapted from a segment of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” features two ill-fated Russian aristocrats: Pierre, in the familiar Slavic role of the discontent aging intellectual, all philosophy and little action; and Natasha, a naïve, spoiled young countess, engulfed by fantasies of love.
Engaged to Prince Andrey, a soldier off fighting Napoleon’s invasion, the impressionable girl falls for Anatole, a suave, handsome rake who conceals his own marriage in order to seduce her. Responsible friends and relatives intervene, of course, and Natasha, still lovestruck, is chastened, while Pierre ends up discovering the value of love on his own terms.
The particular delight of this musical (ever since its inception) is how the large cast spills over the stage, down the aisles, and through the audience; under Shirley Serotsky’s direction, both movement and music convey a sense of life irrepressibly erupting. Czerton Lim’s efficient set provides a straightforward cutout of the towers and onion domes of Moscow’s skyline, with most of the stage left open for frequent dances (varied choreography by Fatima Sowe). The set’s simplicity is countered by Debra Sivigny’s striking costumes, all boots and gold braid and delicious gowns. Elizabeth M. Stewart’s lighting strings bare bulbs overhead, suggesting intimate bowers, and one dazzling chandelier stands in for the celebrated comet awing everyone in the play’s final moments.
The story unfolds in a distinct sung-through narrative style: each character sings directly what he or she is right then doing or thinking. The effect is simultaneously distancing and engaging, and sometimes even comical (or is that just the obviousness of the script? –– as when all, writing letters, chant “In 19th century Russia, we put down in writing what’s happening in our minds”). The spirited music is a mash-up of styles and forms: heartfelt ballads, rousing folk tunes, sonorous anthems, operatic arias –– at times electronic. (Here’s pop opera for young people unfamiliar with the medium; in fact, the inexperienced Natasha, attending an opera, loudly whispers “I can’t follow the plot.”)
In a funny riff on the difficulty of grasping Russian names in a large cast, Malloy’s script has the actors each introduce themselves, and their name-chant repeats, like a memory game.
Vocally the actors are strong and fine; even more impressively, most are playing instruments as well (effectively handled by Chris Blisset’s musical supervision). Alan Mendez’s Pierre is a genial bear of a man, complicated, reflective, escaping himself in drink; his every song and speech demands attention. Natasha, played by Chloe Castro-Santos, is an impossible adolescent; she’s so vain and willful one wonders what everyone is so charmed by. (Also, in this production, her unruly hair could use combing; its disarray counters the notion of her innocence.) Unfortunately, the powerful, over-miked vocals left much of Natasha’s lyrics indecipherable.
As Anatole, Jong Sang Rheu is surreally smooth and manipulative; his voice and trumpet both compelling. His sister, “the slut” (also the unhappy Pierre’s wife) is a gorgeously sophisticated Zoe Dongas, who lights up the stage. Equally compelling, from the opposite end of the moral spectrum, is Madelaine Vandenberg as Natasha’s loyal friend, Sonya. Her singing is exceptionally clear; her poise and sensitive acting absorbing.
In other roles, Trevor Lindley Craft does a nice turn as stony Andrey and also his father, the dyspeptic old Prince Bolkonsky. Among the dancers, Daniel Mejil stands out for his expressive presence and form. And head guitarist Chris Blisset, as Balaga, the lord of all revels, is the life force personified; I haven’t seen bouncing joy like this onstage since “Fiddler.”
As it turns out, Natasha and Pierre were both looking for love in all the wrong places; refer to Tolstoy for the rest of their story. Meanwhile, the Hangar’s production offers much light-hearted diversion.
* * *
Under the dramatically shedding sycamores of Upper Treman Park, Ithaca Shakespeare Company’s large wooden platform invites audiences on all four sides. But staging in the round (or in this case, the square) is challenging; in “Antony and Cleopatra,” directed by Stephen Ponton, I only saw the queen’s back as she died, and two figures blocked Mark Antony’s death, as well as other key moments.
Another disadvantage was only being able to hear about two-thirds of the speeches distinctly (and even from the front row, often straining to hear that much). Effective miking is admittedly difficult and expensive, and choosing to present plays in the round complicates the matter. In the company’s previous venues in other local parks over the years, conventional proscenium staging allowed actors to be seen and heard far more successfully.
And this is Shakespeare, after all –– we can eke out the story, but finally, we’ve come for the language. In “Antony and Cleopatra,” Pompey and his attendants were entirely inaudible. That said, two key characters were not only distinct but marvelously acted: NYC-based Andrew Ryan Perry as Antony and Will DeVary as ambitious Octavian, the new Caesar. Both men inhabited their roles thoroughly, in every gesture and expression; the struggle between these two historical titans truly came alive. Their conviction was so powerful that they carried the action through uneven minor performances.
Louise Montgomery’s Lepidus had presence, and Lloyd Harris proved a worthy follower to Antony. But Holly Adams’s Cleopatra felt misconceived: Yes, Shakespeare’s Egyptian queen progresses from flighty to majestic, but that doesn’t warrant playing her as a mugging spoiled teenager. Here she’s seldom fascinating and regal enough to captivate Anthony, and though far more convincing in the final scenes, her voice drops then too low to be completely heard.
Cleopatra’s stature demanded a long gown, but otherwise Elizabeth Kitney’s plain white linen costumes served adequately, with Antony’s leather armor particularly impressive. Throughout, vivid battles alternate with lovers’ intimacies, reinforcing, as the Bard intended, how the personal life affects the public.
Chris Nickerson’s direction of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” offers a more evenly acted show, opening each act with pleasing Renaissance music and song. Staging is well paced and creative, all lively action thoroughly visible. But speaking in four directions takes its toll here as well: For nearly every actor, when their back is to you, the voice disappears. (Imagine reading this page with a quarter of the words randomly blacked out. Frustrating.)
In this early work, Shakespeare introduces themes and tropes that will reappear in later plays –– gender disguises, friendship and betrayal, exile and forgiveness, the excesses of young love. Two friends end up at odds: Valentine (Jack Hopkins) counts on Proteus (Dexter Conlin) to support his love for the Duke’s daughter Sylvia (Joan Raube-Wilson). But Proteus, who’s already wooed Julia (Carolyn Best), is so smitten with his friend’s beloved that he pursues her himself, most ruthlessly.
As the lovers, these four young actors are attractive, engaging, and dynamic, well-matched to loft this comedy. Dave Dietrich ably plays the Duke and Bob Arco the foolish fop Thurio, who thinks he has a chance with Sylvia. But Sylvia (she whom all the swains commend, if you recall) proves to be most upright (and a proto-feminist at that).
More humor is provided by two servants, the witty Speed (Jorin Clougherty) and the literal Lance (Mike Chen), but alas, their projection is too often low. Only Lance’s hound, Crab, ever patient, steals the show with his silence.
• “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812” by Dave Malloy (composer/lyricist), directed by Shirley Serotsky. At the Hangar Theatre, Ithaca. Through July 31. Tickets at hangartheatre.org/ or 607-273-2787.
• “Antony and Cleopatra” and “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” by William Shakespeare, directed by Stephen Ponton and Chris Nickerson. Ithaca Shakespeare Company, Upper Treman Park, Ithaca. In repertory July 27-31. Tickets at ithacashakespeare.org/.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
