I would describe. CRT’s last production --“Unnecessary Farce” -- as a living cartoon, and even though their new production, Beka Brunstetter’s “The Cake” is also a comedy, it’s much more rooted in real life than the previous farcical Looney Tunes.
In “The Cake”, most of the action takes place in and around a cozy, well-equipped bakery run by Delia (Barbara Bayes). Delia is no nonsense when it comes to cakes and baking. She uses real milk, real sugar and in her sweet, unassuming way, abhors the next generation of chefs that use almond milk and the like in their recipes. Delia is also obsessed with becoming a culinary contestant on a hot new American spin-off of a British baking TV show.
We learn about Delia’s philosophies in an opening monologue that gradually Is revealed to be a pitch for Macy (Evan Simone Frazier), a young woman interviewing bakers to make cakes and pastries for her impending wedding to Jen (Alice K. Johnson), a young blonde woman who has known Delia for years, and presumably has only recently come out.
Macy is a tough sell. She represents the newer generation of consumer that is suspicious, if not outright hostile towards chocolate and sugar; she’s trying to be fair, but she distrusts Delia’s whole industry. That’s one problem. Another problem is that Delia isn’t just old-fashioned about her cake ingredients. Raised in a religious household, Delia isn’t sure she wants to make her wares for an LGBTQ ceremony. (We’re certainly seeing a lot of this debate given recent Supreme Court rulings.)
And so, a lot of the action ping-pongs between Delia’s confrontations with Macy and Jen, and her increasingly fractious appearances on the TV show. Suffice to say, her dreams of TV chef stardom are evaporating in front of her eyes.
Then there’s Tim (Dale J. Young), Delia’s stalwart, supportive husband. Tim and Delia never did have kids, and while he’s clearly fond of her, the ardor has waned in the past few years. (There’s a funny dream sequence where Dale has slopped some leftover mashed potatoes on his shoulder as a romantic gesture – I was reminded of Kathy Bate’s cellophane outfit in 1992’s “Fried Green Tomatoes”.) As Delia struggles with her feelings about Macy and Jen, she and Tim circle each other trying to get back to some sense of sexual intimacy in their marriage.
Played from top to bottom without an intermission in about 100 minutes, “The Cake” accumulates a series of bittersweet comedic scenes that build on each other with a subtle human power that feels relatable and its message couldn’t be more timely.
“The Cake”, By Cortland Repertory Theatre At Little York Lake Theatre & Pavillion 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, through July 28. by Beka Brunstetter. Directed by Deena Conley; scenic design by Ahna Packerd; costumes by Emily Libertore; lighting by Eric Behnke; sound by Seth Asa Sengal; properties by Taylor Barr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.