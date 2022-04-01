ITHACA, NY -- Three provocative productions opened at local theatres this past weekend, each offering –– through the magic of self-aware storytelling –– a unique perspective on the human struggle to be seen and known.
At the Kitchen Theatre Company, Lloyd Suh’s “The Chinese Lady” (also onstage now at New York’s Public Theater) is based on a historical event. In the 19th century, many Chinese men emigrated to the U.S. for work, but the first recorded woman here was Afong Moy. In 1834, two American merchants, the Carne brothers, brought her from her distinguished family’s home in Canton City (now Guangzhou) to New York. Eventually assuming her new name, the 14-year-old girl was basically a marketing tool: she sat in a display, surrounded by the Chinese vases and wares the businessmen were promoting.
Richly dressed in traditional robes and hairstyle (costumed here by Amanda Gladu), Afong Moy demonstrated the use of chopsticks, walked to exhibit her bound feet, and occasionally sang. Suh’s play captures both her pride and her imprisonment; the Kitchen’s staging reinforces her isolation and otherworldliness. She’s poised and elegant in a chair on a raised red platform, enclosed by a gauzy curtain; behind her are shelves of blue and white Chinese vases. The rest is darkness –– in Yeaji Kim’s splendid set design, evocatively lit by Madeleine Reid, with a haunting soundscape by Julian Crocamo.
Under Aileen Wen McGroddy’s direction, Afong Moy is attractively played by Christina Liang, who shows the girl’s naivety and hope, which deteriorate over the years of her exhibition, as she gains fame yet remains exoticized and objectified. Though little is known of her accompanying interpreter, Atung, Suh has given him an intriguing complexity. Roger Yeh skillfully, even unnervingly, renders him in full servitude and compliance, as “irrelevant,” he insists –– yet also with respect, admiration, protectiveness, and affection toward Afong Moy, and with naked envy of the privileged white men and women who come to watch them. At one point, Yeh adopts the persona of a boorish President Andrew Jackson, who actually met “the Chinese lady,” and portrays the vulgarity of his fascination with her bound feet.
Liang’s role is to chronicle the passing years –– “it is 1864, I am now 44” –– and express Afong Moy’s diminishing belief that she will be a cultural ambassador, an agent of understanding between East and West. Her demeanor relaxes, becomes even slack, the youthful hope and idealism leaking from her.
As the innocent girl becomes a woman of greater understanding, she invokes key events of oppression in Chinese history. The repetition of the passage of time and of her studied performance for us, the white audience, creates a sense of ancient ritual –– as well as our unavoidable complicity in this spectacle.
An incredibly vigorous performance is delivered by 10 young actors in Ithaca College’s production of Caridad Svich’s “Red Bike,” directed by Paula Murray Cole in collaboration with her cast. They are all manifestations of one 11-year-old, who eventually possesses the coveted red bike, a vehicle of freedom and self-expression. Stuffed into the small black box McCarroll studio, the actors use their bodies as much as the scripted dialogue to tell the story of the child’s adventures, hopes and disappointments in this insignificant, exhausted town.
Cole’s choreography is constantly inventive –– the actors pass red stools overhead as if boxes in the town’s packing warehouse, or perch on them when careening recklessly downhill on their bikes. As their bodies morph to tell the story non-sequentially, poetically, their words interweave, evoking their emotions. They try to listen to the tales of the town’s old men, fear the one prosperous local investor who’s cut down all the trees, imagine monsters, and dream of fabulous possible futures while enduring the ordinary everyday. It's a creative, rhythmic production, both energizing and affecting.
Perhaps the most experimental and surprising of all these unconventional works is the Cherry Arts’ new offering, “The Wetsuitman,” imaginatively directed by artistic director Sam Buggeln. Written by Belgian playwright Freek Mariën, it’s billed as a Scandinavian forensic mystery, but it’s so much more. The five actors mill about informally as they decide whether and when to begin; we’re frequently reminded in small ways that this is a construction, a retelling, an invention, a story.
Like “The Chinese Lady,” it too is based on historical events, and on a detailed newspaper story audiences should read later. Behind the actors are two large projections: one affords views of the subjects discussed –– like the Norwegian fjord where a body was found, or the remains of the man’s tattered wetsuit; the other screen offers different angles on the actors themselves as they speak to us. The effect is illuminating, vivifying the narrative and underscoring both the need for multiple perspectives and the difficulty of discovering any truth.
At the outset, the actors joke and banter, almost as if in a TV crime show drama. They speak to us directly (the same involving device as in “The Chinese Lady”), telling us the details of the story they’re piecing together. The actors assume new roles continuously and switch genders, though most initially announce themselves as “white Norwegian males.” Ithaca favorite Eric Brooks gets a laugh when he announces he’s tall and slim; Karl Gregory is comically clueless as the hippie beachfront shop owner.
The investigation expands, as inquiries tend to do, to include journalists, officials, aid workers, police of varying stripes, and ordinary citizens…of Norway, France, Lebanon and Syria. Amoreena Wade and Sylvie Yntema are both sympathetic and tough; Marc Gomes is heartbreakingly sensitive in several roles.
The search for the dead man’s identity, for the truth, for individual recognition of every displaced soul takes us to unexpected places. These five skilled actors introduce us to unforgettable lives we hadn’t dreamed of encountering, and the experience is stunning.
“The Chinese Lady” by Lloyd Suh, at the Kitchen Theatre. Wednesdays-Sundays through April 10. Tickets at www.kitchentheatre.org or call 607-272-0570.
“The Red Bike,” by Caridad Svich, at Ithaca College. This Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets at tickets.ithaca.edu or call 607-274-3224.
“The Wetsuitman” by Freek Mariën, at the Cherry Arts. This Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Live-stream versions also available. Tickets at www.thecherry.org/the-wetsuitman/.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
