The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) presents the NOT ALL Frozen Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 3 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY. With three female vocalists and two premiere compositions, this year’s Holiday Concert brings a wide variety of repertoire and styles, offering something for everyone. This family friendly concert begins at 2:00 PM.
Stage and screen actor/singer, Laura Darrell (Anna from FrozenLive), will entertain the Holiday audience with favorites from Frozen, Mame, The Sound of Music, and an orchestrated narration of The Night Before Christmas.
Music Director and Conductor, Toshiyuki Shimada, first worked with Miss Darrell when she was just 12 years old performing with his orchestra in Portland, Maine. “Laura is a natural talent. She has been acting and singing professionally since age 10. She has performed in a long list of musical theatre, films, TV, off-Broadway, and concertsoloist appearances.”
Classical pieces include the overture and “Evening Prayer Duet” from Hansel and Gretel sung by mezzo-soprano Ivy Walz and soprano Ashley Alden. Selections from Handel’s Messiah will include these two soloists and the Chorus of the Southern Finger Lakes under the direction of William Cowdery.
The OSFL commissioned Israeli-American composer, Avner Finberg,to write a medley of iconic Klezmer dances to celebrate Hanukkah. This composition, entitled Dances in Freygish, will receive its world premiere at the December 3rd concert. Also on this concert,Magnificat by Slovak composer, Vladimír Godár, will receive its U.S. premiere.
The Orchestra will break out into big band style of the ‘40s with jazz favorites by Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and selections from Mannheim Steamroller and other holiday favorites.
Maestro Shimada selected repertoire and concert themes this season to focus on the healing power of music to support mental/emotional wellbeing in community. This season’s motto is TOGETHER WE ARE SOUND. This holiday concert is set to ring in the season with a wide variety of music and a holiday singalong.
The holiday concert begins at 2:00 p.m. in the Clemens Center Powers Theater. For guests arriving early, the OSFL’s Young People’s Orchestra will perform in the upper lobby of the Clemens Center starting at 1:25 p.m.
Beijing Garden Restaurant, at 145 W Gray Street in Elmira, will host a “Lunch & Lecture” event about the music on the concert. Maestro Shimada and Ms. Darrell will speak. The lecture is free of charge, no purchase necessary to attend. Space is limited. Reservations are required through the OSFL office at 607-936-2873.
Concert tickets are $20 to $50 for adults, $10 for college students with ID, FREE for youth under age 18 when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Contact the Clemens Center box office at 607-734-8191 or ClemensCenter.org.
Season subscriptions are still available, offering the best seats at the best price. Contact the OSFL office for subscription tickets at OSFL.org or call 607-936-2873.
