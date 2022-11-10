State Theater, Ithaca, New York

Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and belly dancers, all topped off with visions of sugarplums dancing on the stage! It must be time for the holiday tradition of the Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker This year, the Ithaca Ballet brings The Nutcracker to Geneva’s Smith Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 27th at 3 p.m. with the Finger Lakes Symphony Orchestra.

The Nutcracker will also be in Ithaca at the State Theatre Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at 3 p.m., and Sunday, December 18th at 3 p.m.
 
There are 70+ dancers in the Nutcracker, key dancing roles from the Ithaca Ballet company but many are guest dancers from the Ithaca community and beyond, with many guest children who train with the Ballet Center of Ithaca. This year, the role of Clara is being played by Hazel O'Brien, the Nutcracker by Ammon Kellmurray, Snow Queen and King by  Dhiya Shea and Elden VanCamp-Ingiosi, Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier danced by Maria Valencia and guest dancers Jesse Campbell in Geneva and  Lester Gonzalez in Ithaca.  In the gorgeous Waltz of the Flowers, Madegan Lynch dances the role of the Dewdrop Fairy. Finally, Allen MacNeill and Wayne Van Camp return in the roles of the magical Herr Drosselmeyer and the comical Mouse King respectively.  Cindy Reid is the Artistic Director of the Ithaca Ballet.  
 
Choreographed by Lavinia Reid, the Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker is a treat for the whole family and a Finger Lakes tradition. The Nutcracker is truly a team effort and a community treasure. Children of all ages will delight in Clara's victory over the mice and her voyage to the Land of Sweets. 
 
Tickets are  available at the Smith Center for the Arts ( thesmith.org/event-calendar/the-nutcracker) and State Theatre box office, online at https://stateofithaca.org/ or by calling 277-8283.  This year’s performances are supported by major sponsors CFCU Community Credit WSKG, Hotel Ithaca, Sprague & Jackson, WSKG, Wegmans.  Other sponsors include Tompkins County Trust Company, Contemporary Trends, Ithaca Child, Mariette Geldenhuys, attorney, Moscato Associates, Court Street Chiropactic. EAC Montessori School, Rasa Spa, Shalestone Vineyards,  and Maguire Auto.
For more information: www.ithacaballet.org

