ITHACA, NY -- Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and belly dancers, all topped off with visions of sugar plums dancing on the stage! It must be time for the holiday tradition of the Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker. This year, the Ithaca Ballet brings The Nutcracker to Ithaca at the State Theatre, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
There are 70+ dancers in the Nutcracker. Key roles are performed by the Ithaca Ballet company but many are guest dancers from the Ithaca community and beyond, with many guest children who train with the Ballet Center of Ithaca. This year, the role of Clara is being played by Abril Peralta, the Nutcracker by Ammon Kellmurray, Snow Queen and King by Mia Ku with guest artist Jacob Taylor, Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier danced by Maria Valencia and Luis Mondragon in Ithaca.
In the Waltz of the Flowers, Hannah Orr dances the role of the Dewdrop Fairy. Finally, Allen MacNeill and Wayne Van Camp return in the roles of the magical Herr Drosselmeyer and the comical Mouse King respectively. Cindy Reid is the Artistic Director of the Ithaca Ballet. This year the show will be dedicated to longtime company and board member Tom McHugh who past away in November.
Choreographed by Lavinia Reid, the Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker is a treat for the whole family and a Finger Lakes tradition. Children of all ages will delight in Clara's victory over the mice and her voyage to the Land of Sweets.
Tickets prices range from $10 to $22 and are available at the State Theatre box office, online at https://stateofithaca.org/ or by calling 607-277-8283. This year’s performances are supported by CFCU Community Credit Union as Principal Sponsor and major sponsors WSKG, Hotel Ithaca, Sprague and Jackson, Wegmans. Other sponsors are Tompkins County Trust Company, Mariette Geldenhuys, attorney, Shalestone Vineyards, Moscato Associates, Court Street Chiropactic.
For more information: www.ithacaballet.org
