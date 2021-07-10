ITHACA, NY -- Rain postponed but didn’t vanquish the Hangar Theatre’s second outdoor summer production, the Dublin-based musical “Once.” At Saturday’s performance, director Shirley Serotsky, wearing mud-spattered galoshes, greeted an eager crowd, whose high spirits weren’t dampened by the wet aisles.
In this wistful romantic play, written by the prolific and talented Irish playwright, Enda Walsh, “Guy” (a discouraged Dublin busker) meets “Girl” (an irrepressible Czech pianist) and they make charming music together. You may recall the 2007 film, or perhaps saw the 2011 New York production based on it, which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won eight, including best musical. Surely you recall the key song, “Falling Slowly,” which won an Academy Award.
The folk rock music throughout is easy on the ears, and the young couple’s performances are backed by a cadre of 10 musicians, all always on stage. With a rich variety of instruments –– guitars and banjos, flute and percussion (both cajón and bodhran drums) –– they deliver the music and lyrics of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, the creative duo who originally starred in both the film and stage play.
The aptly minimal set (by Steve TenEyck) has a spectacular backdrop: an enormous poplar, whose broad gnarled truck is expressively lit (John D. Alexander) to shape various moods. A rousing full-cast version of “Red-Haired Mary” opens the story, followed by Guy singing the melancholy “Leave.” (It’s not quite clear he’s a busker, exactly, but clearly a dispirited musician). When he abandons his guitar, Girl, who’s been listening, confronts him, and their dance is begun.
Girl’s abrupt frankness is a great source of humor here, which continually trims the edge off their tale’s inevitable sweetness. She urges Guy to speak, to play more, and when she learns he’s a vacuum repairman in his dad’s shop, decides he should repair her Hoover: “It doesn’t suck.” In exchange for fixing her machine, she’ll repay him with a song –– and hauls him to a friend’s music store where she uses the piano. “You will not die if you play this song with me,” she assures him somberly.
Julie Benko’s Girl, with her clipped Czech accent and no-nonsense manner, is captivating; Heath Saunders’ Guy (perhaps too downbeat for too much of the action) is her project. He’s stuck in his little life, missing a girl who left him for New York City; but when Girl listens to his music, she’s convinced that if the world only hears him, he’ll be a rising star.
Most of the narrative involves her renting a recording studio and them assembling a band and Guy performing in a local club as “Hoover Man.” There’s also a banker (Chris “Red” Blisset, musical director) who provides an unlikely loan and becomes a willing guitarist; Girl’s mother (Heidi Hayes), who tells a freakish cautionary tale; and Girl’s little daughter, Ivanka, a living reminder of the complexity of these immigrants’ lives in their new home.
Billy, the owner of the music shop and Girl’s self-assigned protector, is unforgettably played by Evan Harrington, blustery and vulgar, fiercely fighting the virtues of Dublin over Cork. Local actor Craig MacDonald plays Guy’s Da as well as an instrument, and among this musically rich cast, try to catch the brief solo of Chibueze Ihuoma.
The storyline’s thin (the path to Grammy fame is surely more arduous) but luckily, there’s so much music to enjoy –– Guy’s solos and stirring full-cast numbers, everyone onstage playing –– as well as swarming and jigging (choreography by Fatima Sowe; costumes by Debra Kim Sivigny). (On Saturday, Sun Hee Kil’s sound system was excellent for most numbers but faltered for some speeches.)
Act two slows somewhat as the realities of life choices catch up with Guy and Girl, but the music –– “raise your hopeful voice” –– prevails.
“Once,” book by Enda Walsh; music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Directed by Shirley Serotsky, at the Hangar Theatre. With Julie Benko and Heath Saunders. Tuesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Through July 17. Tickets at 607-273-2787 or https://hangartheatre.easy-ware-ticketing.com/events.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
