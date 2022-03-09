ITHACA, NY -- It was already a sad time with so many performers and groups cancelling shows in the COVID, but it got even sadder with the news that guitarist Joe Pascarell of the Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine died. I spoke to Pascarell several times over the last decade and he was always candid and generous with his time. Pascarell was a serious talent, able to reproduce the vocals and sounds of Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Floyd founding member Syd Barrett. (Former Machine band member Adam Minkoff will fill in for Pascarell for the band’s March show at the State.)
The Machine’s percussionist Tahrah Cohen spoke to the Ithaca Times about Pascarell’s passing, meeting him for the first time and co-founding The Machine, and carrying on at the State Theatre on March 11.
Ithaca Times: My condolences regarding Joe’s passing. I talked to him many times over the years and he was always generous with his time. Can you talk about meeting him and founding The Machine together?
Tahrah Cohen: Thank you so much, Bryan.. I appreciate your words about Joe. It’s so true, he was a very generous person. With everything, his time and his gifts.
I met Joe when I was auditioning for him and his partner's band, The Exam. [A mix of new wave original music with some popular covers of the time.] Our first encounter was at the studio where he was overdubbing guitar solos. My 16-year-old ears had never heard anything like it. He was playing a Roland 707 guitar synth and tearing it to shreds. One solo after the other was mind-blowing, mind-bending, full of emotion, feel, simplicity and grit. He scrapped all of them saying they were no good, "too pretentious, too much thinking."
Then reached for his Les Paul Custom and ripped a solo that I can still hum to this day. That's how it began — me in awe of this guy who was 23 and wanted me in his band. He taught me so much about music. Just about everything important to me now came through the Joe filter. He showed this baby musician how time flows through everything. He turned me on to Bill Bruford and Terry Bozzio, and we would watch their instructional videos over and over together. After that, I did my best impressions. Ironically, he only cared about being in the moment when making music, not thinking, not using your ego; a lesson that is still the hardest to master. He taught me music theory by teaching his songs to me while I played piano. He had so much patience and love — he encouraged me from his soul. So much so that I've pretty much stuck with the piano to this day. When I'd mess up (on piano or drums!) he'd always have the right thing to say — my guy, my friend, my teacher. It's so hard to believe I'm writing about him because he passed.
Starting The Machine came after so many of our other bands stopped for one reason or another. My other bestie, Mike, was in school in Albany, where he heard an acoustic duo that played a lot of Pink Floyd. After hearing Joe at our rehearsals, he suggested that we come up there and play some Floyd ourselves.. so that’s what we did, with not much thought other than playing music we loved. But also, I knew that nobody could sound like David Gilmour like Joe could. And I knew my college-age friends would lose their minds. And they did. That’s how it began. We never put any intention on becoming one of the largest Pink Floyd shows to this day. We never thought we’d tour the world and be performing as “The Machine" 33 years later.
IT: I saw the band play “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals” and “Dark Side.” What are the challenges in reproducing three such iconic albums?
TC: To be honest, that show was effortless for us for the most part. “Animals” is the most difficult technically since there are so many overdubs on that record, but we’ve had our arrangements of that music together for years. Playing “Dark Side” and “Wish You Were Here” takes very little effort if you’re in the right space — the songs flow in and out of each other in a way most music does not. Before you know it, you’ve just played half the show. Like I said, “Animals” is tough, and for me it was mainly about the stamina. Joe had it the hardest on that record. He’d play the two guitar parts at once and still sing. Crazy. All the other Floyd bands have two guitarists.
IT: Can you talk about a few of the songs you’ll be playing at your show at The State Theater in Ithaca on March 11? How do you go about choosing a setlist for each show?
TC: Choosing a setlist happens the night of the show, and lots of factors go into deciding what we’ll play. For starters, we outline the set with some of the hits and songs that people love. Thankfully, there are so many to choose from. We try to keep the set upbeat since a lot of Floyd's music is very slow. That’s great when you’re home, but at a live show we like to keep it moving, pulsing and throbbing. We also try to represent all of the periods of Pink Floyd. That’s great for the band since their styles and songs vary so much from year to year. It’s also great for the audience to take a little trip with us. We aim to represent many of their eras including post-Waters and solo Syd Barret. You can expect a bit of all of that at The State Theatre on March 11!
IT: Have you worked on other musical projects outside The Machine?
TC: Yes, I’ve worked on many other projects. Lots of people don’t know what a brilliant songwriter Joe was. He had his own band in the ‘90s and we were working on his new material up until he passed. He was so inspired by the Beatles documentary that came out this Christmas. He said to me his writing had been flowing out of him like it had when he was younger. Joe was always writing music. We all are planning to keep his music alive.
Personally, I’ve done a lot of other projects besides The Machine. I was a founding member of “Antony & The Johnsons,” and we won The Mercury Prize in 2005 which was major. Through that I was able to work a bit with Lou Reed and Rufus Wainwright. I also played with lots of NYC artists including Luke Rathborne and Nomi Ruiz. Joe and I played with Jim Capaldi of Traffic on his last tour before he passed, and we also did a national tour with Jazz is Dead where we played Red Rocks!
