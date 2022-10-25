ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca High School Music Department will present Collage VIII: Going Places on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:30 PM in Kulp Auditorium. The event will feature the bands, choirs, and orchestras of IHS, in addition to student artwork from the IHS Art Department.
The Ithaca City School District’s (ICSD) Fine and Performing Arts Department is proud to bring Collage VIII: Going Places back to Kulp Auditorium for the first time since 2019. Going Places will truly be a celebration of how the arts inspire growth by fostering strong communities.
The entire ICSD community is invited to gather for the concert at 7:30 PM. The event will also be live streamed for those who cannot join in person. Details to attend virtually can be found on the Fine and Performing Arts webpage.
The ICSD’s Fine and Performing Arts Department recognizes that the study of music, art, and theater inspires learning, critical thinking, identity development, and strong communities. We celebrate celebrate the authentic selves of all students and work to cultivate loving relationships through anti-racist, inclusive, culturally responsive practices. Students explore their artistic voices and hone their skills in music, art, and theater through authentic performance opportunities in school and in the community.
Learn more at ithacacityschools.org/arts and follow the ICSD on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
