ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca High School (IHS) Drama Club, supported by the IHS Theater Tech Club, will tumble down the rabbit hole to Wonderland in an adaptation of the famous story Alice in Wonderland.Performances are Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, at 2 p.m. in Kulp Auditorium, Ithaca High School, 1401 North Cayuga Street.
“To me, the story of Alice is truly one of mental health,” Director David Pepe said. “Here is a character who has to take on an unimaginable amount of conflict, criticism, and questioning. Perhaps it is real or perhaps it is in the mind. The ultimate question becomes: How does one come out the other side of the rabbit hole? Luckily, we have an incredible, funny, and imaginative cast and crew that have helped make answering this question a delight.”
Alice in Wonderland isadapted by Charlotte Chorpenning from Lewis Carroll and directed by David Pepe. Advanced tickets can be purchased online or at IHS. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for general admission until November 17. Tickets purchased after November 17 or at the door will be $12 for students and $14 for general admission.
The ICSD’s Fine and Performing Arts Department recognizes that the study of music, art, and theater inspires learning, critical thinking, identity development, and strong communities. We celebrate the authentic selves of all students and work to cultivate loving relationships through anti-racist, inclusive, culturally-responsive practices. Students explore their artistic voices and hone their skills in music, art, and theater through authentic performance opportunities in school and the community.
