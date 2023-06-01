The Cherry’s Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln has turned the current season over to movement-based work.
The result includes two beautifully realized brand-new creations this spring. The Cherry greeted us in early spring with the rapturous and haunting clown-play Heading Into Night, a collaboration between professional clown/actor Daniel Passer (Cirque de Soleil) and director Beth Milles (a member of the Cherry Arts Collective.) That piece reached into the thickets of aging and dementia (thus its subtitle, a clown play about… [forgetting]), including interviews with elders in the community.
While deeply focused on the trajectory of the body through a space of time, Heading Into Night also inhabited a vast field of sound, light and projection, a frequent aspect of the Cherry’s house style.
Similarly, the creation of e-Motion employed research into AI by playwright Saviana Stanescu (also a member of the Cherry Arts Collective.) Her work with choreographer Daniel Girtzman was prescient; as she writes in her playwright’s note: “When we started talking about this project, ChatGPT was not something we had access to. The research I was doing at that time was mostly connected to the neuroscience of emotions…”
Of course, robots, human-authored sentient beings, AI have a long history in literature and media since industrial times, going back at least to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (a key reference in e-Motion), Asimov’s law of robotics, and Star Trek’s Data, in movies from Lang’s Metropolis, to Spielberg/Kubrick’s AI, to recent work as Her and Ex Machina, and in theatre ranging back to Capek’s R.U.R. up to Marjorie Prime.
Stanescu/Gwirtzman fuse a narrative spine to their AI speculations: a human scientist-entrepreneur Ava (danced by Sarah Hillmon, voiced by Elizabeth Moser) is training an AI-robot ‘H’ (Gwirtzman) in emotions. As she states at a presentation of their work, there are 34,000 variations.
Gwirtzman’s choreography is spare but rich in details, vigorous within containment. A use of everyday gesture echoes Judson Dance practices while strong technique is more Cunningham. Repetition serves both as a building vocabulary and as the natural result of a training process.
At start H’s movements are angular, isolated, “un”-natural. A prologue offers a barrage of text (enunciated in voiceover by Stanescu) with frequent repetitions, fragmentations, to which H has abbreviated, almost hesitant movement, standing still against a pulsating target projection (projections generated by So Yeon-Yone.) In the shadows, Ava examines H and occasionally mirrors ‘him’.
Movement progresses to duets in sync, originally strict, then expanding into a bouncing, skipping promenade. As H gains in emotional learning, the body line begins to curve. Sometimes there are eruptions of spasmodic movement. A particular intimate moment finds Hillmon easing Gwirtzman to the floor. For ‘joy’ there is a hint of romance.
Throughout Gwirtzman utilizes music from the archives of his late collaborator, Jeff Story. A variety of moods are sketched, some of it propulsive, some electronic, and vast spaces of piano which evoke at times Debussy and others Glass.
What e-Motion does well is to articulate the concerns (part ethical, part dystopian) of the bond between human and AI. Teacher-learner? Master-slave? The child outstripping its parent? The crisis/climax arrives as H begins to individuate. Gain self-awareness. (With a dollop of Hamlet to urge him on.)
While at times the narrative and choices in music chain e-Motion to the merely mimetic, more frequently there is a interrogative space opened up which may have been difficult in a strictly dramatic narrative. Stanescu’s text unleashes a variety of languages (including an actual recitation of coding), and a space is held open where we can both apprehend the embodied (and therefore ‘human’) and imagine our weirdly present future.
Perhaps it is no surprise that questions about AI inevitably become questions of just what is human.
Stanescu and Gwirtzman provide a frequently dazzling hour of questions. Embodied thought. Theatre reaching past its own boundaries.
e-Motion
created by Daniel Gwirtzman & Saviana Stanescu,
The Cherry Artspace
102 Cherry St, Ithaca
through June 4
