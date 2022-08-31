The second annual Hupstate Circus Festival will set out to dazzle Ithaca over Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. This event brings dozens of circus artists from all over North America right into the heart of the city. In this five-day period, guests can catch up to 15 shows varying in length, content, and maturity.
The Cherry Artspace will be hosting “Circus Shorts”—a double feature of playful groups blending the craft of circus with storytelling—and “Contemporary Circus Night”—an evening of intricate aerial, juggling, and acrobatic performances. The theatre recently installed rigging equipment, making their venue more accessible for this mode of entertainment. The Cherry Artspace is located at 102 Cherry St.
“Circus Shorts” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. “Contemporary Circus Night” will feature at 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“Stars Above: An All American Open Air Circus,” one stand-out group from last year’s event, will return to the Press Bay Backlot, located at 118 West Green St. These shows will be performed outside and will reflect upon the intimate connections between love, loss, and family.
These performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Brand new to the festival this year is a show called “Branché.” This technically skilled ensemble, coming from Montreal and New England, will build their routines using Ithaca’s natural environment—an effort to limit their carbon footprint.
“Branché” will perform at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 p.m. Monday. The plan is they will start their show at the Stewart Park Carousel and then move around the park. Both shows are free of charge.
The Hupstate Festival was brought to fruition by Amy Cohen—founder and director of Ithaca’s own Circus Culture—to showcase the artform’s true depth. In the United States, there is rich circus history, but Cohen believes it lacks the representation and creative invention evident in other parts of the world.
Cohen received her Master of Arts in Circus as a Tool for Social Change, Education, and Creative Expression from New York University and extended her studies with a Fulbright scholarship in the United Kingdom
“When talking about circus, especially in the states, people just think about P.T. Barnum and his extravagance,” Cohen said. “But it can be so much more. People are always shocked to discover the similarities that exist between circus and artforms such as dance. But it’s entertainment like any other. It can be culturally specific, high-flying, intimate, and provocative. It can showcase very different aesthetics. It can be whatever you make it. You just need to open yourself up to seeing it that way.”
In honor of the budding circus culture in America—and in anticipation of its future—Cohen titled this festival, “Hupstate.” This merges Ithaca’s upstate location with “hup”—an insider circus term meaning “to go.” While a small detail, this play on words serves a big purpose.
“Above all else, I want this festival to do for others what my time with circus has done for me,” Cohen said. “I want every patron to feel a sense of ease in exploring how circus relates to their life. I want them to really challenge their perceptions. I want them to recognize that circus thrives on its flexibility, its inclusion, its diversity. Maybe one day these festivals will appear all over the states, but for now? Appreciate the presence of circus right in your very backyard.”
For more information about all these events, and for a complete schedule, refer to the festival’s website. https://www.hupstatecircus.org/
Ticketing can also be found online, but true to Circus Culture’s philosophy, financials should never be a barrier to circus access. All ticketed shows will offer a sponsored, free option. Feel free to contact hupstatecircus@gmail.com with any questions about this opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.