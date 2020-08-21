“Yes, the season is still happening” says the Cherry Artspace Artistic Director Sam Buggeln.
But this one won’t be anything like what audiences have seen in the past or even three months ago, Buggeln said he has to keep in mind the changing and unstable circumstances under which he’s planning the season. “We’re planning for the uncertainty,” he said.
This season will explore new forms of live theatre performance and offer audiences the chance to experience live theatre in unconventional ways— in-socially-distant-person, virtually and via audio. This season’s show list will feature the same new, and cutting-edge work audiences are used to seeing at the Cherry, but it’s the way the collective will overcome the limitations of social-distancing that’s sure to shake up audiences’ expectations of what they’ve come to think theatre should be— even at the Cherry Artspace.
The four show season will begin with a production of the 1764 Italian comedy The Fan written by Carlo Goldoni, and the already hilarious show, will be elevated to an intriguing place with what Buggeln has in mind. On Sept. 17–27 families will be welcomed back to the Cherry yard to witness actors play out a socially distant performance of the show replete with comically elaborate face masks, exaggerated movements and “lip-syncing without the lips.” Buggeln said the theatre will be following New York state guidelines, so patrons should feel comfortable to show up in person, and the performance will be free.
“The entire show will be performed to a prerecorded track of dialogue, music and ridiculous sound effects” said Buggeln. “This is the kind of comedy that was made to be performed outdoors with exaggerated movements while wearing masks, so it’s perfect for this moment.
If you're curious about how this show will turn out, or the slightest bit skeptical, The Cherry has shared a sneak peek of the show on its site, voiced by Jeff Guyton and Amoreena Wade, embodied by Benno Ressa and Wade. Add on flamboyant riffs on period costumes and elaborate masks and it’s sure to provide a solid laugh. The show will also be made available to watch online.
In November, The Cherry will return for it’s second show: the English-language premiere of A Day by Quebecoise writer Gabrielle Chapdellaine. It’s described as a strange, funny and tender story of four mysteriously connected characters who guide one another through the obstacles large and small that make up an ordinary day.
With a full cast of Ithaca favorites: Karl Gregory, Jahmar Ortiz, Erica Steinhagen and Sylvie Ynetma the show will be presented via live video stream while the actors each perform from isolated, multi-camera, green screen booths. Buggeln said the show naturally lends itself to complexly mixed video work. The performance will run online Nov. 13–21. It’s translated by Taylor Barrett Gaines and directed by Wendy Dann.
In the second live-stream performance of the season, the Cherry will present the English-languge debut of Hotel Good Luck, written by Alejandro Ricaño Feb. 13–20, 2021. Buggeln said that “audiences will feel like they are watching an indy movie being made in real time on their screens at home...It’s a kind of dreamscape that is beautiful, and funny, and sad and thought-provoking.
Hotel Good Luck tells the story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who experiences a trauma that subsequently plunges him into a rabbit hole of parallel universes where he ends up searching the part of him he’d thought he lost. The show is translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Buggeln.
And to close out the dizzying four-show season, the Cherry will debut a walking play tentatively titled Trap Door May 20–30. The work, written with National Book Award finalist poet Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon at the lead, will take listeners through Ithaca to explore the histories of Ithaca’s underground railroad and Civil Rights’ pioneers.
“We’d always thought that with the next walking play we would explore stories of Black Ithaca, which is undertold and really rich,” said Buggeln. “Ithaca was also a major site of the Underground Railroad and that’s what headphone plays do really well is walk us through the neighborhoods that we thought we knew but actually had no clue about. And with everything surround BLM, it just compelled us to explore these stories in a headphone play.” This play will mark The Cherry's third play of this kind.
The Cherry Artspace is taking the encumbrance of coronavirus head on its upcoming season. Buggeln described theatre this year as an unstable art in an unstable time but with its new season, the Cherry is going to try to show us that even with a pit instability, the Cherry will still find its way on top.
Tickets and Cherry Memberships are available at TheCherry.org, or by leaving a message at (607) 241-0703.
