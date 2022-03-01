If “Somewhere Over the Border” brings to mind a certain rainbow song of hope and idealism, that’s just fine –– playwright Brian Quijada absolutely intended his musical to be a mashup of “The Wizard of Oz” and his own mother’s 1978 immigration story. Currently rocking Syracuse Stage, this world premiere has been produced in conjunction with Geva Theatre Center and Teatro Vista. Rebecca Martínez directs, with Julián Mesri providing musical direction.
We all have stories, so many stories worth hearing, most of which are lost, Quijada says –– and once he learned even more about his mother’s voyage in search of a better life, he knew he had to share it. As an unwed mother, teenage Reina is dazzled by the promise not only of prosperity in the U.S., but of a life that’s safe and without hunger. She daringly leaves her home and close family in El Salvador, leaving her infant son with her mother, all so she can build a good future for her son.
The Reina of the musical, like Quijada’s own mother, assumed she’d be back in a few months, but 10 years passed before she could return for Fernando (the playwright’s eldest brother). “Somewhere Over the Border” charts her decision to risk all and travel nearly 3,000 miles through different countries and cities to reach the border –– Guatemala, Tapachula, Guadalajara, Tijuana.
At each stop, like Dorothy, she makes a friend who joins her quest to enter the promised land. The Wizard they’re heading for is of course El Gran Coyote, to whom they pay an exorbitant number of hard-gathered pesos to help them cross. And he’s just as disappointing as the Wizard –– “This is all?” Reina and the group wonder.
Determination and dreams fuel Reina’s journey. The cast of six is splendid, backed by an onstage four-person band which offers lively music throughout –– indigenous sounds like cumbia intermingling with the occasional rap. An irresistible narrator with a guitar (Arusi Santi) leads us through the story with style and good humor. He’s charming at all points but especially so when (in all his 6 ft. bearded glory) he becomes Reina’s bashful 10-year-old son.
Tanya De León as Reina, and her mother Julia, played by Francisca Muñoz, both have excellent presence and vocal strength. To follow her desire, Reina is breaking up the family; Julia passionately argues the value of enduring what one has, no matter how dismal. Between them, these two women, as icons, must carry the play’s emotional labor and pain.
In contrast, everyone else can assume a more individualized and even quirky, certainly often comical role, leavening the distressing tale. Robert Ariza plays two likable fellows: Reina’s affectionate, supportive brother and then the banana vendor she meets en route, a delightful and clever guy longing to study agricultural methods at university.
He joins her quest, and eventually they add Silvano (Bobby Plasencia, rich with personality), a sour landlord whose family left him for a life in the U.S. Once he swallows his pride and grief, the trio sets out north only to encounter a discontent nun (Gloria Vivica Benavides), who has to rouse the courage to run off with them. And yes, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion are all on board, and the foursome abreast, arms linked, skips forth in familiar fashion.
The obvious Oz references are resolutely comical, but they keep the harrowing reality of the play’s subject light enough to digest. The travelers wind their way in a cartoon bus (colorful setting by Tanya Orellana, moodily lit by Jennifer Fok, with apt costumes by Asa Benally).
The cast simply sparkles, the action never flags, and the music is upbeat. Unreal outrageous moments are welcomed as part of the adventure –– like the nun, whose only desire is to be a rock star, going wild on the mic.
Brian Quijada wrote both music and lyrics, and one powerful refrain will haunt you: “We work and work and work and serve and serve and serve.” But if there’s a drawback, it’s that this sung-through musical is perhaps too literal. The libretto is nonstop narrative, detailed and explanatory, leaving little to the imagination. Happily, the animated actors add complexity to the tale.
It’s enormously satisfying to see a musical address a contemporary crisis (one unfortunately still ongoing) with humor as well as compassion; even more so to have a mostly Latinx cast and crew providing the story. “Somewhere Over the Border” offers a unique experience: understanding what it means to be uprooted and yet survive.
“Somewhere Over the Border,” by Brian Quijada, directed by Rebecca Martínez; musical direction by Julián Mesri. With Tanya De León and company. At Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Through March 13. Tickets at syracusestage.org and 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
