The last thing that theatergoers want to see is a theatrical disaster, unless of course, it’s part of the plan –– which is the case for the murder mystery spoof, “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
Written in 2012 by three young Brits –– friends Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, the show won the Olivier Award for best new comedy and is still running in London’s West End. When it came to Broadway, a friend (admittedly, a comic playwright) recommended it passionately, so I went and found it entertaining, but more silly than substantive.
I’m happy to report that Syracuse Stage’s production, under artistic director Robert Hupp’s inspired direction, has dimmed that memory, replacing it with one of pure comic genius. It helps that the stage here is more intimate and the actors more familiar to us. But finally, it’s their expressive acting, incredible energy and splendid timing that bowl us over.
Plot: A local drama society is putting on its annual show, this time the creakily old-fashioned “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” The less-than-professional cast is led by Chris (Jason O’Connell), who both directs and plays the inspector investigating the murder. We are hooked irresistibly by Chris’s pre-show curtain speech, complete with fake British accent and knowing air undercut by his apologies. (No, Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t in the audience, and this isn’t “Hamilton.”)
On opening night, his Good Friday joke was tastelessly hysterical. But even before his welcome, we’ve been amused watching two overworked stagehands wrestling with a less-than-perfect set and imposing on an impromptu assistant. (I’ll say no more.)
The dusty red curtain lifts to show us the dead man, Charles, lying in his mansion’s drawing room. (OK, so the curtain comes up while he’s still moving about, but he gets another shot at it. And another.) Designer Czerton Lim provides a traditional wood-paneled grand manor, lit by Matthew Webb; you’ll also come to appreciate the work of Jacqueline Herter (sound design) and Mara Rich (properties), as the set basically falls apart magnificently for the next few hours.
Everything that can go wrong in this community production does: doors fail to open, elevators crash, mantels give way and sconces fall –– even the entire upstairs study collapses, while its occupants try to keep from tumbling. But these amateur actors gamely carry on, faking it when props fail or disappear. (My favorites: removing a body on a clothless stretcher or restraining an invisible guard dog).
The tight ensemble includes Charles (Seth Andrew Bridges), his dolly-airhead fiancé (Angie Janus), her lover/his brother (John Tufts, also the gardener), her jealous brother (Rishan Dhamija), the trusty butler who mispronounces words and drops lines (Blake Segal), and the two feisty stagehands (Kate Hamill and Shabazz Green). All sport period Brit mystery garb (by Suzanne Chesney), with occasional wardrobe malfunctions.
This over-the-top farce involves pratfalls, slapstick and every sight gag in the book (not to mention subverting the old Agatha Christie formula). You might think yourself above such nonsense, but you’re probably not: Along with the entire audience, I found myself laughing ‘til it hurt, roaring actually, and cheering whenever these earnest actors triumphed over an obstacle (or opponent).
Swept up in the comic schadenfreude, I did give a passing thought to whether the actors, who displayed such amazing stamina amidst the mayhem, remained safely unbruised. But then the next gag erupted and bore me onward. Such immersion in the moment is rare indeed (especially so in these fraught times): This production offers us a real gift.
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. Directed by Robert Hupp. At Syracuse Stage through May 1. Tickets at syracusestage.org or call 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
