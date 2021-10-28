Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.