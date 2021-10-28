”Diversity, Integrity, Citizenship, Kindness” –– these are core values, proudly posted, of a private day school in ever-so-politically aware Berkeley, California. But over the course of Jonathan Spector’s satirical comedy, “Eureka Day,” every admirable social quality gets trounced and trampled in a community free-for-all.
Celebrating Syracuse Stage’s return to the live stage, “Eureka Day,” with its strong ensemble, is ably directed by artistic director Robert Hupp. It’s also remarkably prescient. Written in 2016, the play addresses the conflict among school board members and parents when a child having contracted the mumps raises the prickly question of whether the school should require its students to be vaccinated.
Their debate-turned-debacle unrolls in the school library, where the board gathers to decide how to proceed. A bright banner overhead welcomes students back for the 2017-18 school year, and posters declare the idealistic philosophy, “Every child is an activist.” The set –– by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lit by Dawn Chiang –– radiates cheerful optimism, as does the headmaster, Don, a splendid Jason O’Connell.
Conciliatory and absurdly positive, he negotiates contrary personalities and increasingly unravelling events with charming haplessness. Scrambling to stay atop the crisis, he hilariously clings to his flipboard lecture like a drowning man to a life raft.
Don’s audience, the board members, includes the overly sensitive Meiko (Laura Yumi Snell) and the grandstanding Eli (Drew Hirshfield), whose affair (he’s married) complicates the group dynamic. But the true polar forces meet in long-time board member Suzanne (LeeAnne Hutchison) and the tentative newcomer (and only board member of color), Carina, who’s politely careful not to overstep.
In group deliberations, where all board members labor to be hyper-respectful of the views of others, Suzanne still steamrolls over Meiko and the deferential Carina. As the self-appointed monitor of political correctness, she constantly reminds the newcomer of “how we do things here” (as in, referring to all the children by gender-neutral pronouns).
Hutchinson is deliciously insufferable in this role, and so our irritation with her is aptly upended when she later reveals her own poignant story, the origin of her anti-vax position.
But that’s a second-act revelation, when everyone has to go deeper, after the first act has ended in uproar and disarray. In the school spirit of equity, Don had decided to hold a community conversation over Zoom to weigh the issues: to require vaccination or not. The outnumbered board members, perching on tiny student chairs, struggle to be heard –– they’re effectively drowned out by the on-screen chat scrolling above them.
The chat scroll undeniably steals the show. Beginning with the usual operational posts (“Is my sound on?”), the dialogue progresses to typical random, off-topic comments, and then to adamant declarations of viewpoints, and thence escalates to outrageous (and very funny) attacks and name-calling. As effective as a cluster bomb, this contentious cacophony leaves the board members devastated.
The scene is the play’s comic high point, in part because the humor is so on target yet over the top. Many earlier scenes in the first act, of board members straining to be politically sensitive, feel not satiric but merely realistic –– we expect a parody but just experience the behavior itself, as in many meetings we’ve all been a part of. In this aspect, the playwright perhaps doesn’t go far enough to create the comedy.
Another drawback, at least on one evening last week, was the sound levels. The men could be easily heard, but the women murmured their lines, with almost a third of them being lost. I queried people sitting close to the stage and they agreed. As actors return to the stage, I’ve noticed, it’s as if, so long silenced, they’ve forgotten the demands of projection. Hopefully later performances improved on this.
The actual debate the play poses –– between individual need and community good –– is layered and complicated, a veritable rats nest of reasonable positions. At play’s end, when a now-smug Carina takes charge, we sense that the school has survived –– but we still mourn the personal cost.
“Eureka Day,” by Jonathan Spector, directed by Robert Hupp. At Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Through Oct. 31. Tickets at syracusestage.org and 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
