While there were many highlights, one of the most crowd pleasing, and surprising elements of the second annual Hupstate Circus Fest was the performance by Emily Caywood in the window of Adrina Dietra on West State Street. Passersby often did a double take and most stopped for a few moments to take in the performance.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
- Where Ithaca Crime Happens
- IPD Requests Help In Identifying 2 Graffiti Suspects
- Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
- When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
- Hunt For Housing In Ithaca Begins Early, Causing Stress for Cornell Students
- Fears Raised Regarding Local Drinking Water Put To Rest
- Concerned Parent Confronts School Board on Staffing Issues
- Ithaca College Student Dies In Saturday Morning Car Crash
- They Might Be Giants Set To Play State—Two Years Later
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall) (4)
- Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers (2)
- Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- If Wishes Were Fishes (1)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program (1)
- When Ithaca Rode Shotguns (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds (1)
- The Inn At Taughannock Falls Offers A Memorable Experience (1)
- With COVID receding will you shop locally and in-person more? (1)
- Community Arts Partnership: 30 Years Of Promoting & Supporting Ithaca Creativity (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
- IPD Applied For Grant To Fund Crisis Intervention Specialists, DA Provides Input (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.