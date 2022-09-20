While there were many highlights, one of the most crowd pleasing, and surprising elements of the second annual Hupstate Circus Fest was the performance by Emily Caywood in the window of Adrina Dietra on West State Street. Passersby often did a double take and most stopped for a few moments to take in the performance. 

