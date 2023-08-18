“I’m at ‘Beautiful’ –– it’s wonderful!” So texted the woman in the row in front of me at intermission. And I’d say the entire audience seemed equally pleased throughout this nearly sold-out third show of The Rev’s 65th season, at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which ran on Broadway for six years, relates the early career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. And while no show can do justice to her hundreds of pop hits, this jukebox musical provides plenty of tunes and memories.
Aptly enough for this former carousel space, Scott Adam Davis’ turntable set spins fluidly through multiple sets –– studios, stages, apartments –– with an ever-present piano, whether an upright or baby grand. As the moods shift, from intimate to bold, so does José Santiago’s lighting.
Carole’s story (book by Douglas McGrath) begins as a teen penning songs and resisting her mother’s nagging to pursue a sensible career, like teaching. At Queens College she falls in love with Gerry Coffin, who writes lyrics as passionately as she writes music. Then a surprise pregnancy leads them to an early marriage –– she’s only 17. The loving couple collaborate successfully for years, thanks to the mentorship of music producer Don Kirshner. Two other talents he works with, composer Barry Mann and lyricist Cynthia Weil, become an intimate part of their lives, as close friends and gleeful competitors.
Then come the years when Gerry starts philandering and has mental episodes. Carole sticks with him for love and the sake of their daughters for perhaps too long. But when she finally breaks away, she also comes into her own, writing songs from the heart that she decides only she can sing. That leads to her first solo album, then to “Tapestry” and ultimately a Carnegie Hall performance.
King’s five decades of creative output, studded with hits –– along with songs by Mann and Weil –– are unfolded in a narrative that gives these familiar tunes even more resonance. The standards we’ve been humming for years now reflect her own biography, her successes and struggles.
In this production, director Scott Weinstein effectively foregrounds the music and the key players. As Carole King’s mother, Joanne Baum is nicely irritating. Maggie Kuntz is a dynamic, vibrant Carole, passionate and inexhaustible. Maggie is sweet and modest, comfortable with being in the creative background as bigger names perform her work. Just a few: Bobby Vee (“Take Good Care of My Baby”), The Shirelles (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”), the Drifters (“Some Kind of Wonderful”), The Chiffons (“One Fine Day”), and Aretha Franklin (“(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman”). Vocally, Kuntz dominates the house, powerfully delivering these songs –– and, impressively, playing piano at the same time.
Carole and her husband Gerry are an inseparable team –– until they’re not. CJ Eldred makes him loveable in the early years, an attentive dad, and credible, though unsympathetic, in the bad ones.
Their counterparts are the other songwriting couple in Kirshner’s stable. Carole is grateful to discover another woman in the business, Cynthia Weil –– delightfully played with brash good nature by Charlotte Maltby. Cynthia is hired to collaborate with the hypochondriacal Barry Mann (a wonderfully comic David R. Gordon), and after many years, their rowdy relationship turns to marriage. Throughout everything, their promoter Don Kirshner stays a loyal friend to all four; Reed Campbell is immensely likeable in this role.
A slick ensemble of 12 dancers performs song after song, with period-style choreography by James Alonzo White and robust support from Alan J. Plado’s orchestra. Those pop hits from the ’60s and ’70s come alive, complemented by the groups’ smooth monochromatic costumes (by Tiffany Howard). And if you haven’t already twitched in your seat, their version of “Loco-Motion” will get you bouncing.
Definitely a “Beautiful” experience, for all who love this music. It’s been a great summer at The Rev, and we can look forward to the closing show in September, “A Chorus Line.”
“Beautiful, the Carole King Musical.” Book by Douglas McGrath; words and music by Gerry Coffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Directed by Scott Weinstein with choreography by James Alonzo White and musical direction by Alan J. Plado. Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, The Rev Theatre Company, Emerson Park, 6877 E Lake Rd,Auburn, NY. Evenings and some matinees through August 29. For tickets: TheRevTheatre.com or 315-255-1785.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
