Since its 1986 debut, the musical “Into the Woods,” with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, has become a contemporary classic. But if you know it by heart and feel you’ve seen one too many productions, do reconsider. Ithaca College’s current staging is highly professional and delightfully entertaining –– thoroughly funny, bittersweet, and ultimately life-affirming.
The choice of this show is an apt tribute to Sondheim, who died last November. Under Gavin Mayer’s sensitive direction, all the conflicting emotions of the story interweave and engagingly unfold. The premise is a mash-up of several Grimm’s fairy tales: Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, the Baker and his Wife, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel, with a nod to Sleeping Beauty.
The characters from each story find one another in the woods, each wishing for something more, and their quests end Act I on a happily-ever-after. Cinderella has her prince, Jack his cow and gold, the Baker and Wife their longed-for child, Rapunzel her freedom (with romance as a bonus), and Little Red has vanquished that nasty Wolf and retrieved Grandma. But then the second act arrives, and that, as they say, is another story.
At first look we’re immersed in the fantasy through Daniel Zimmerman’s glowing scenic design: towering dappled green tree trunks, glowingly lit by senior AK Cox. And the forest is alive, thanks to Don Tindall’s sound, with Cinderella’s twittering bird helpers and, more ominously, the thundering footsteps of the giants.
The bouncy opening number, “Into the Woods,” has both characters and audience skipping in anticipation. Under Christopher Zemliauskis’ direction, the orchestra animates some 22 songs. And visual richness is provided by BFA student Dan Hewson’s costumes, which range from lavish (the mean sisters’ ball gowns) to ludicrous (those very furry trousers the Wolf slinks about in).
That Wolf and his prey are next up, as a smarmy Lucas Hakoshima tries to seduce Little Red, a spunky Liz Gilmartin. He doubles as Cinderella’s Prince, irresponsible in love and leadership –– irresistibly charming in both roles. His duet with the other Prince, Rapunzel’s suitor (an ardent Gabriel Vasquez, with fabulous vocals), is a trusty comic showpiece: they wail in “Agony” about all the women they want who are beyond reach.
Here and elsewhere, we see songs underscored with some sprightly movement by choreographer Aimee Rials.
With her burdensome blanket of curly blond hair, Rapunzel (a sweet-voiced Elizah Knight), disobeys her mother, the Witch whose curses and small-mindedness are at the root of much of the havoc. As the sorceress, Regan White is unrecognizable under grotesque makeup, until she’s restored in Act Two. (I confess to never finding the Witch amusing, perhaps because her shrewish cries are far too screechy.)
Emma Dean’s Cinderella becomes most interesting in the second act; her stepmother (Shannon Wright), two stepsisters (Ava Paulson and Maya Fortgang), and ineffectual father (Liam Roberts) all play their types robustly. As Cinderella’s dead mother, Tessa Lynn Coleman is haunting, but as Little Red’s Granny her stooped walk is clichéd. (One of the rare directorial missteps.) As the Prince’s prissy steward, Dexter Conlin personifies bloodless bureaucracy.
Fuller characterizations are afforded to Jack (a personable Will Ingram), so attached to his white cow (a stuffed animal on wheels, curiously furry as a panda) and his worried mother (Jayna Wescoatt), who voices real-world adult concerns. Her singing exquisite, Wescoatt is also strikingly fully present in her role.
Which brings us to the married couple central to the mayhem: the Baker (Oscar Izenson) and his Wife (Sabina Lueras). They feel the closest to our everyday lives –– he overprotective and sober with responsibilities; she assertive and complex. Their evolving relationship is familiar and compelling.
All the action is framed by a narrator, who comically interferes in the action from time to time. Jackson Goad delivers the part well, though his hair and makeup are distractingly exaggerated.
Fairy tales bear morals, of course, and this version’s for adults: In Act Two, life as it actually is intervenes. Babies cry, lovers wander, mistrust and envy and self-interest mar relationships. Wishes granted come with conditions, and actions have consequences.
Seeking retribution for her husband’s death, the giantess stalks the woods, smashing homes and people indiscriminately. As in life, random and irrational sudden death occurs, breaking hearts and spirits. But in the face of conflict, the few survivors eke out a reason to go on, discovering comfort in their cooperation.
It’s a fraught and painful outcome after such a humorous beginning, reaffirming Nietzsche’s recognition: “What doesn’t kill me, makes me stronger.”
“Into the Woods,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with book by James Lapine. Directed by Gavin Mayer. At Ithaca College, Tues-Thurs, Oct. 25-27. Order tickets online at https://tickets.ithaca.edu/events.
