In the past half-century, if you’ve never driven the scenic route to the tip of Owasco Lake in Auburn to see a show at The REV (formerly the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), now’s certainly the time. A powerhouse musical production has just opened The REV’s 65th season: Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita,” again confirming the theater’s reputation as “Broadway of the Finger Lakes.”
Since Harold Prince’s production premiered about 45 years ago, most theatergoers recognize some of Webber's music and Rice’s lyrics, such as the iconic “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.” Part truth, part invention, this musical is one version of the life of Eva Perón, whose aspirations took her out of poverty and first into acting and modeling. In 1944, María Eva Duarte, then 24, met Juan Perón; a military officer twice her age; their marriage a year later and his election to the Argentinian presidency began her rise as a powerful political figure.
Both husband and wife were complicated figures historically, still revered and decried in their homeland. As First Lady, Evita championed the poor, supporting labor and women’s rights, but was also vain, privileged, and ambitious, relying as Juan did on silencing any opposition. Popular with the people, she sought the vice presidency but was undone by illness. In 1952, after only six years in the public eye, she died of cervical cancer at 33.
Under these leaders, Perónism was both populist and authoritarian, and the musical captures handsomely the charisma and personality of this unique couple as well as the spirit of the alternately adulating and protesting commoners. Producing artistic director Brett Smock stages the action of 30 talented performers with constant rich movement and evocative visuals.
Webber and Rice have added one other figure to the historical dynamic: a narrator, Che, clad in camo and suggesting the Marxist Che Guevara (who never met Evita in actuality; his own activism came after her death). The musical’s Che is the leftist critic, the skeptic who bores holes in Evita’s motives, behavior, and popularity. It’s a clever theatrical way of providing counterpoint to the near-worship of the masses, as well as a reference to Argentine’s long record of militaristic rule and human rights violations.
Smock’s realization and interpretation of this story is assisted by a dream team of designers. Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s set is vast and empty, flanked by multiple columns of spotlights, with a metal ladder platform being moved throughout the space –– the effect is of political spectacle, a vast arena where power comes from above and the peoples swell and swirl below. It’s all brilliantly lit by José Santiago, moving from intimacy to detachment –– his cones of diffuse light creating an almost spiritual feeling.
The lyrics carry the story, and Sam Silva’s sound design crucially lets the words be heard. Brian Cimmet’s musical direction is equally seamless. Once again Tiffany Howard’s richly detailed period costumes transport us: the workers’ somber clothing; the women’s flattering ’40s dresses, simultaneously sexy and sweet; Evita’s dazzling white ball gown. And Alfonso Annotto’s hair designs for the women evoke instant nostalgia.
Woven throughout is excellent ensemble work and exciting choreography by Elle-May Patterson, including several tango sequences. The dance here, like all the visual elements, feels organic and emotionally authentic, both expressive and meaningful.
Every one of the key roles is exceptionally well sung. We first meet Felipe Bombonato as Magaldi, a tango singer and Eva’s first lover, her ticket out of town. Martín Solá’s Juan Perón has a fine presence and yet appropriately stays to the side of his wife’s story; his masculinity is palpable. But as Che, Justin Gregory Lopez, though vigorous and outraged, seems somewhat miscast or misdirected: he looks far too boyish, like a youth by Caravaggio, and smiles continually, which undercuts his message. Perhaps the smiling is meant as ironic, but the effect is one of callow youth, not the serious political criticism his dialogue implies.
Juan’s last mistress, ousted by Eva, is sentimentally sung by recent Ithaca College grad Erica Reyes. And Samantha Gershman’s Evita, the show’s center and its heart, is simply luminous. Her revelation of Eva and her changes is astonishing. In the opening moments she’s a naïve girl, then seconds later moves into playful seductress mode; later she’ll be domineering, manipulative, authoritative, fierce –– and always, viscerally hungry for the people’s love. It’s a dynamic performance to watch again and again.
Unnervingly, Gershman actually resembles the historical Evita so much that we’re compelled to keep re-evaluating her. From today’s perspective, this musical’s vision of an influential woman is dated; for centuries, women could only exercise power through alliance with a man (or many men). So Che’s condemnation of Eva’s use of sexuality seems narrow, bordering on misogynistic.
We may want to ally with Che’s progressive critique, but the charisma of Gershman’s Evita –– and the continuous emotional persuasion of the sonorous music –– keep pulling us irresistibly into the adoring crowd.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
“Evita,” lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Brett Smock; choreography by Elle-Mae Patterson; musical direction by Brian Cimmet. Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Rd., Auburn, NY. For tickets call (315) 255-1785 or email tickets@TheREVTheatre.com.
