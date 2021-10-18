ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca College Theatre has returned to the stage, and at last week’s opening, the audience seemed as joyous as the cast to be back inside the Clark Theatre. Until then, actors had been rehearsing masked, I believe, and the audience remained so –– but the actors were finally liberated. The elation was regrettably brief, though: the show had only one preview and four performances.
“House of Desires” (more literally “The Trials of a Noble House”) is a convoluted comedy of errors turning on mistaken identities and mismatched lovers. Romantic and risqué but above all satirical, it was penned in the early 1680s by a nun born in New Spain (now Mexico), Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. This educated protofeminist took the veil in order to be free to study, held a distinguished women’s salon in her convent, and became a leading writer of the Spanish Golden Age. Her two comedies send up the deeply patriarchal culture of the time and its constraints on women.
In this production, directed by Marc Gomes, the intrigue begins the moment you pass under a narrow archway on entering the Clark, which is laid out in a fresh new way: tiered seating on the right and gauzy set on the left. Senior Hannah Sotnek effectively suggests both stately house and convent with a series of dim mesh structures under soaring gothic arches, providing the perfect labyrinth for the couples chasing and escaping each other. Senior Cora McKenna’s debut lighting design is exquisite, moodily animating the screens and the flooring’s arabesques.
The scene opens to classical guitar strains (original music throughout by senior compositionist Nate Finke) and a young nun, busily writing at a desk. Soon enough, others rush in and the mayhem begins –– Doña Ana (Elizah Knight) loves Don Carlos (Achille Vann Ricca), who in turn is devoted to Doña Leonor (Emily Mesa), who’s pursued by Ana’s overprotective brother, Don Pedro (Jeff Hines-Mohrman), while Leonor’s father, Don Rodrigo (Lucas Hakoskima) seeks to match them for his honor (as Leonor has disappeared, with Carlos, but Rodrigo suspects Pedro). Oh yes, and Don Juan (Will Ingram) persistently pines for Ana.
Inevitably this cat’s cradle of a plot is further complicated by conniving servants –– the mischievous Celia (Noa Yehudayan) and the irrepressible Castaño (Aidan Babbitt), whose masquerading as a lady steals the show (a 17th-century “I Feel Pretty”).
Catherine Boyle’s English translation of “House of Desires” offers a funky blend of arcane phrasing and contemporary colloquialisms, while the invigorating pace initiates perhaps a bit too much running about. The acting styles are curiously mixed, with the most robust performances in an over-the-top, parodic style (Knight, Hines-Mohrman, and Babbitt), while some others seem in a straighter (and occasionally inaudible) mode.
It’s a visual feast, though, thanks to the shadowy setting and Olivia Kirschbaum’s lush costumes. (Doña Ana belongs on any red carpet.) Quite pleasurably, rich sounds and a great deal of comedy come from a trio of musical interlopers –– Christian Burdick, Michael Curcio, and Brooklyn Moore.
“House of Desires” flamed briefly last week, but the theatre-going audience is ready for more. Ithaca College’s production of the celebrated musical “Rent” opens November 10.
“House of Desires,” by Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, translated by Catherine Boyle. Directed by Marc Gomes. At Ithaca College’s Clark Theatre.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
