The re-entry theater program has announced that it will be meeting on Mondays starting on January 23. The program is led by a Leadership Council of formerly incarcerated individuals who recruit, mentor, and participate alongside new participants.
The ReEntry Theatre Program is a project of the Civic Ensemble — which was founded in 2012 as Ithaca's Public Theater.
The ensemble is a supportive, creative community for people who have experienced incarceration or court involvement. It aims to shift the narrative about the realities of the criminal justice system.
This year's re-entry theater is working to develop their next play which will explore the theme of "Family." Interested participants can join every Monday for writing activities and theater games, conversation, and community as we build this next play together. No theater experience is necessary.
The ReEntry Theatre Program will be meeting weekly on Mondays beginning Jan 23 from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Creative Hub (formerly called MRC) at 516 W. MLK/State St in Ithaca. Free and open to anyone in the reentry community. Contact Gabriella at 607-622-0303 with questions.
