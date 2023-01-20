Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning will become rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.