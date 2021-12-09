ITHACA, NY -- Al Franken is the only U.S. Senator who was also a writer on “Saturday Night Live” for 15 seasons. This fact is reflected in the title for his current comedy tour: “Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently On Tour Tour.” That tour hits the State Theater on Friday, Dec. 10. Franken served Minnesota in the Senate from 2009-18, wrote several books and appeared in “Trading Places” (1983) with his writing partner Tom Davis, and also starred in the Harold Ramis cult favorite “Stuart Saves His Family” (1995), based on his SNL character Stuart Smalley. He also currently hosts “The Al Franken Podcast.”
Al Franken spoke to the Ithaca Times about SNL, the Grateful Dead and his current show.
Ithaca Times: In 1975, I was leafing through some magazine and saw a picture of Lily Tomlin singing with a Muppet [on SNL], so I’ve been on board with you from the beginning.
Al Franken: Oh, that’s a long haul. I thought you were gonna talk about the Grateful Dead and the Cornell shows.
IT: Al, that wasn’t where I was headed, but since you brought it up -
AF: [laughs]
IT: How did you manage to balance SNL writing duties with following the Grateful Dead? How many Dead shows have you seen?
AF: To write comedy, it helps to have had experiences that involve other human beings. Plus, their music always took me to interesting places and I often came up with ideas for sketches and spent the next couple of hours writing it in my head. As you can probably tell, I’ve gone to a lot of shows. Probably north of 50.
IT: Anyway, thanks for SNL. I needed things to look forward to when I was a kid, and that felt like my discovery.
AF: Thanks. I’m glad you liked it.
IT: I can’t recall you ever touring like this before.
AF: Tom Davis and I used to do it. Not quite this big. We did a lot of colleges, is what we did. And also, I toured before COVID. But then I only did six cities, and boom, it was done. [laughs] So I did Portland, Seattle, New Haven, South Orange. And it was fun. I did a couple shows in South Orange and then it was over. [laughs]
IT: Everybody got the short end on that one. Speaking of COVID, is everyone in your family okay?
AF: Thank you. Yes. Thank God.
IT: I just don’t get it. When I was growing up there was no anti-vax movement. You just went to school and got your rubella shot and got on with your day.
AF: Yeah, the same with polio. I remember taking the polio vaccine at school. We drank a little cup and then we got rid of polio.
IT: I don’t ever remember you saying you were pro-polio, Al.
AF: I was firmly anti-polio all the time in the Senate.
IT: That’s what I thought. I hate asking comedians to tell me their jokes, but can you tell me a little about the show that you’re bringing to the State?
AF: Yeah, sure. I talk. The number-one cause of death in the country? Dr. Carlson.
IT: [laughs]
AF: I mean, this is obscene, right? [laughs] And so I talk about how I spent the COVID isolation period. I talk about politics and my career in politics. I talk a lot about my former colleagues, and then I delve into a lot of the divisions that we have. Also, I’ve been working out at the Comedy Cellar. Do you know the Comedy Cellar?
IT: Yeah. You’re in New Jersey, right?
AF: I’m actually in New York right now, I’m in Manhattan right now. I have grandchildren on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, so the Comedy Cellar is down in the Village, it’s a real stand-up place, people go in there for laughs.
IT: In the opening credits of Louis C.K.’s show “Louie,” he gets a slice of pizza and then goes into the Comedy Cellar.
AF: Yes. Exactly. And it’s great, because it’s about laughs. I was always a satirist. I always sort of combined comedy and politics and social commentary. At SNL, I wrote a lot of the political stuff with other people, and that was always where it went, so it wasn’t that strange, at least to me [laughs], that I went into the Senate. That was not odd to me. But I talk about that. I talk about how SNL was used against me, and a lot of my jokes were deliberately taken out of context, and stripped of all irony [laughs].
IT: Even though [Franken’s Weekend Update editorial] “Limo for the Lame-o” lost you the producing gig on SNL.
AF: Well, yes and no. I mean, I was leaving. I had no intention of staying there. I thought we were all leaving. We did, we all left, except for Jean Doumanian. I wasn’t interested in that job. I thought we had done it, we had done the show. It was very odd how, 40-some years later, to think that, “Oh, yeah, we thought that was it.” [laughs] And I left with Lorne for five years, and I’m the “Lorne Again” writer. We came back in ’85, and I stayed for another 10, so I did 15 full seasons. A wonderful time in my life, worked with unbelievable performers and writers. It was a gas, and then I started writing books like “Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations.” I ended up getting Air America for a number of years. I was the -rated progressive show, whatever that means. We had two million listeners a week. And then I went to Minnesota and ran for the Senate.
