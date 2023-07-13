Walking on Water Productions’ latest venture, The World According to Snoopy, is a brightly acted, vocally splendid musical romp through several skits and songs based on the beloved cartoons of Charles M. Schultz. It plays again this Thursday through Sunday at the Kitchen Theatre.)
The bright colors and tiny scribble marks of a doghouse, a tree and a yard (scenic design by AmarA*jk), the swashes of color of Claire Chesne’s lights, along with the smart color-coded costumes by Ainsley Anderson and Andrea Mejuto make clear our location: the world of Peanuts, of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang.
Centerstage is Snoopy, played with a tiny bit of sass, but a large amount of puppyish brio and charm by Jack Hopkins. Throughout he is partnered by a silent, but extremely expressive Woodstock, embodied by a chipper Sirus Desnoes, in what is primarily a dance role.
Joining them is the somewhat melancholy if amiable Charlie Brown of Paul Morgan. Lisa Podulka plays a peppy Sally, eager for attention and smitten with Linus. Ryan Crooker brings earnestness and a quick wit to Linus (along with an inventively deployed blanket.)
Rounding out the crew is Jaime Warburton’s swanning queen also known as Lucy, and the ever-tomboyish Peppermint Patty, Mia Graff, delightfully punchy.
Artistic director Priscilla Hummel directs with pace and liveliness, with flourishes of Broadway choreography that fit the characters to a T.
Snoopy was put together in the mid-70s after the phenomenal success of 1967’s You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. This Snoopy is a revised version from 2015. Larry Grossman provides the tunes with lyrics by Hal Hackady.
One reason the musical might be lesser known is that it doesn’t have the spirit of You’re a Good Man. While the characters are recognizable (and many of the skits drawn directly from the 4 panel strips), they also ring as slightly off. Notably, how down in the dumps Charlie Brown is throughout this script. The writers forget that Charlie is the eternal optimist, ever believing that this time he’ll succeed, that this time Lucy won’t pull the football away at the last moment.
And while Lucy is part bully, she has a lot of heart; this version of Lucy is heavy on the snark. Overall, the characters also seem more adolescent in their thoughts and yearnings than is true of Schulz’s kids.
That said, the cast is superlative and game. Especially fun is the interplay between Snoopy and Woodstock, at its height in the ever crazier “The Great Writer” number, where Woodstock is driven to exhaustion playing all the characters in Snoopy’s master oeuvre.
Other highlights: Lucy trying to calm Linus’s panic attack as his blanket is surrendered to the laundry, a snazzy dance number “Dime-a-Dozen” between the women and Snoopy, and a strong and heart-felt ending.
Not a great script, but a pleasant diversion, well played by WoW’s crew.
The World According to Snoopy, Walking on Water Productions, Kitchen Theatre 417 W State St, Ithaca Thursday through Sunday, walkingonwaterproductions.org
