ITHACA, NY -- Romantic intrigue and marvelous music filled the Community School of Music and Arts’ Hamblin Hall last weekend with Opera Ithaca’s strong production of Mozart’s masterpiece “Le Nozze di Figaro” (“The Marriage of Figaro”). The cavernous top floor space has been improved in recent years, and though not as satisfying as a standard theatre, it evoked approval from one front-row audience member: “It’s so intimate, the performers so close –– like a chamber concert.”
Under the guidance of Ben Robinson, Opera Ithaca’s artistic director, the story (from Beaumarchais by way of librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte) speedily unfolded: Figaro and Susannah are trying to advance their wedding, impeded by the machinations of their master, Count Almaviva, to bed the bride first, and complicated by her friendship with the Countess, who deplores her husband’s philandering, while encouraging the affections of the young Cherubino, who worships her but in truth pursues everyone in a skirt. Along with minor subplots, this is basically a vigorous free-for-all, full of disguises and cross-dressing and romantic mayhem.
Robinson has moved the action from the original Spanish setting to “Seville by the lake, a contemporary gated community,” which permits simpler costumes, though it blurs some of the opera’s class consciousness. Projected supertitles are easily read. With minimal props (a couple of hedges, an archway, a bulging sofa), the scenes shift persuasively. The only real distraction is an excess of stage business in places. Marcellina (Alice Daubenspeck), Bartolo (David Neal), and Basilio (Brad Bickhardt) seem over-directed; there’s sufficient comedy in Mozart’s script without this extra push.
At the side, the robust orchestra, led by Andy Anderson, complements the performers, their music and the singing merging as one. And what splendid voices! As the mischievous Figaro, Jake Stamatis is slender and impish, so when his enormous baritone booms out, it’s sheer delight. As his fiancée, the clever and lively Susannah, Nayoung Ban is perfection in a role charmingly acted and beautifully sung.
The Count and Countess –– John Allen Nelson and Donata Cucinotta –– are well-matched, both vocally and in their expressive acting. Her scowls and sadness are met by his wandering lust as well as eventual repentance. Kara Cornell’s Cherubino convinces in demeanor but not in appearance, yetbut her singing is excellent. And as the lad’s lover Barbarina, Megnot Toggia delivers a lovely solo.
This entertaining “Figaro” opens and ends on a tongue-in-cheek framing device –– all the suburbanites convivially seated on blankets, passing popcorn and watching a big-screen video of themselves.
A different kind of household drama ensues in Ithaca College’s production of “Fun Home,” the 2013 Tony award-winning musical based on cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel. Since the early 1980s, Bechdel has been known for her cartoon series of lesbian life, “Dykes to Watch Out For.” For this autobiographical staged work, Jeanine Tesori wrote the music; Lisa Kron the book and lyrics.
Director Gavin Mayer’s production is powerful and moving. Here, a traditional family is represented by their small-town Pennsylvania house, lovingly, even obsessively, restored by the father, Bruce. Thomas Jenkeleit’s handsome design, well lit by Max Okst, dominates the three-quarter-round Clark Theatre space, suggesting both care (the polished wood interior) and the oppressive weight of familial expectations. A crooked gable window above reminds us that all is not right in this home.
Like the opera, this story is also narratively framed: Alison the professional cartoonist, at 43, is trying to capture her relationship with her father on paper, both narrating and observing the past she recalls in snatches. Madison Hertel renders her struggle effectively, while her two younger selves come alive before her: the 9-year-old tomboy (played with skill and energy by Meredith K. Brown) and the college student discovering her attraction to women (a persuasive Jordan Hayakawa).
Alison’s coming out is both comical and heartbreaking: discovering sex, she decides to “major in Joan” –– her first partner, played here by Markia Furtado-Rahill. Her parents’ initial lack of response to her declaration of identity is frustrating but gradually overshadowed by her awareness of how strained life has become at home.
As we see all along in various scenes, Bruce is a closeted gay man who ranges from over-controlling parenting to evasive absence, even when he’s present. His affection for his children is marred by his self-serving deceptiveness (as when he takes Alison and her two brothers to New York City, where he can possibly cruise) and most disturbingly, by sudden, furious outbursts. His wife, Helen (Regan White) copes the way many women of that era did, discreet but shamed.
Mayson Sonntag’s performance as Alison’s beloved yet elusive father is riveting; we feel the complexity of his psyche, the web of feelings that lead to his suicide. Bechdel informs of his death from the outset; it’s the re-seeing, the reconstruction of what was, that absorbs her here.
The music, directed by Jeff Theiss, underscores the drama, but finally, in this ensemble piece, it’s the actors’ re-enactment of these tangled lives that fascinates us so.
“Fun Home,” by Alison Bechdel, Jeanine Tesori, and Lisa Kron. Directed by Gavin Meyer; musical direction by Jeff Theiss. At Ithaca College’s Clark Theatre, April 13 & 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets online at tickets.ithaca.edu. “Le Nozze di Figaro” was a one weekend only show.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.