A quick confession: I’m not an observer in this story but a participant. I have been doing stand-up comedy in and around New York State and California since the summer of 2013. If you come to Kenneth McLaurin’s twice-monthly first-and-third Tuesday open mic at The Downstairs (121 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.), you will see me trying to make people laugh. Sign up begins at 6:30, and the show typically starts at 7:15. Performers are asked to keep their sets limited to five minutes, but if you have less material, you’re still welcome.
Producer and host Kenneth McLaurin recently spoke to the Ithaca Times.
Ithaca Times: I did one set at your previous open mic at Rulloff’s before the pandemic hit. How did this new open mic at the Downstairs come about?
Kenneth McLaurin: Earlier this year when they let people back from COVID and businesses were open and were allowing people to come in and do comedy, I just reached out to them and asked. Before the pandemic, there was the [Rulloff’s] open mic, and I felt like people wanted the opportunity to go out and connect. I love comedy and I just thought it was a great opportunity. That’s just how it started. I am always looking for places that are open to welcoming stand-up comedy to their space.
IT: How long has the Downstairs thing been going on?
KM: I think since March of this year.
IT: I was kind of blown away by what a cool scene you have built up.
KM: Thank you. I wish I could take all the credit for it, but I think people want to enjoy comedy and they’re looking for a place where they can try it out, and it’s open, welcoming, inviting, and folks want to have fun. So I think that’s what we try to do, we want to make it fun for everybody. And also, we recognize, it’s like, there are a lot of people who are doing it just because it’s fun, as opposed to some place like Rochester where you have comedy clubs and people that are clearly doing it because they want to be a professional comedian. We just want people to come down and have a good time, and in some ways, we’re just trying to use stand-up comedy as a way to bring people together. Enjoy each other, have a good time and just build up the community.
IT: I went up the first time in August thinking no one would be there, and I turned around and the room was almost full.
KM: Yeah, old people, young people, townies, college students. It’s a really good mix. I think in some ways it is a nice representation of Ithaca.
IT: The audience is very supportive and they listen.
KM: Yeah! I believe that stand-up comedy is supposed to be fun, and so when people come to hear comedy, they’re comin’ to laugh and have a good time and enjoy themselves. We have people doing comedy for the first time on stage, and we want them to have the best experience as well. So we just try to cultivate an environment that’s just fun.
