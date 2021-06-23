Finding the perfect union of the personal and the political is the unique talent of white South African playwright Athol Fugard –– most searingly displayed in his 1982 masterpiece, “‘Master Harold’ …and the Boys.” An outstanding streaming presentation of this multiple award-winning work closes the current season at Syracuse Stage. Simply put, this is a splendid production of one of the best plays of the last century.
The story’s set in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in 1950 –– just two years after the official beginning of Apartheid. The same year, two repressive acts were passed, separating “whites, colored, and natives” and restricting where non-whites could live, work, and play. The horrors of this system of institutionalized racism, which would last for over 40 years, are captured here on a small and intimate scale –– in an empty tearoom, no less.
All the action occurs one rainy afternoon in this cozy space, where Sam and Willie, the impeccably dressed Black waiters, habitually polish and clean, there being no customers to attend to. (Handsome set design by Riw Rakkulchon, lit by Rachael Blackwell; costumes by Kara Harmon.)
They practice for a local ballroom dance competition Willie’s in. The secret to smooth moves, to appearing “happy,” Sam says tellingly, is to “make it look easy.” The reality of the men’s lives is expressed in small details, like Willie having to choose to spend his last coin on a song on the jukebox or the long bus ride home.
The men are eventually joined by Hally, the 17-year-old son of the Afrikaner owner. Fresh from school, he comes bearing books and anecdotes, finding in Sam not only a willing audience but a fellow student and life tutor. (Hally shares his lessons, and Sam takes pride in his acquired historical knowledge: “I’m all right on oppression.”) But over the course of the afternoon, their unfolding exchange will move from affectionate camaraderie to painful conflict and shame. (This play is heavily autobiographical, which makes the narrative even more poignant.)
The outside world intervenes with a couple of phone calls from Hally’s mother, who’s gone to the hospital, where his disabled father is about to be released –– news that Hally resists. We come to realize that his father is a tyrannical drunkard and Hally dreads his return –– the angry outbursts, the piss pots needing to be emptied. As Sam tries to get Hally to accept his duty to his father, the boy increasingly turns on Sam.
This betrayal, born of defensiveness and pain, is all the more devastating because in their reminiscences, we’ve learned that for many years, Sam has effectively been a surrogate father to Hally, caring, listening and encouraging. As a lad, Hally would hang out in Sam’s lodgings, and once Sam made him a kite of scraps and taught him to fly it –– so the neglected child would be “looking up” for once, he later explains.
Hally has the arrogant self-confidence masking insecurity of many teenagers, but he also has the dangerous entitlement of the dominant class, the one that benefits from the world divided into masters and servants. Even in their most friendly exchanges, Hally can lash out unexpectedly when crossed, pulling rank, finally unleashing the supreme insult.
Under Gilbert McCauley’s brilliant direction, the friendly and familiar gradually turns threatening, even lethal, revealing the pernicious base of Apartheid. The three actors, so excellent they seem the archetypes of their characters, are compelling at every moment. As Hally, an attractive Nick Apostolina exudes privilege, moving easily between boyishness and condescension. When he commands Sam to address him in future as “Master Harold,” we witness prejudice swollen with power. Willie is effectively played by Phumzile Sojola, himself South African; the contrast of his eventually elegant dance moves and him scrubbing the floor on his knees defines the paradox of enslaving the human spirit.
But the heart of the play is Sam –– older, perceptive, generous, and enormously decent –– and L. Peter Callender (who, among other positions, is artistic director of the African-American Shakespeare Company in San Francisco) portrays him exceptionally, subtly, with every degree of dignity he embodies. But Sam is no “magical Negro” in this tale; much more than Hally’s devoted supporter and moral mentor, he stands up to the boy fiercely when he transgresses.
In Fugard’s authentic and revealing dialogue, Sam almost becomes godlike in his patriarchal judgment. That this authority emerges after Sam has, in response to Hally’s offences, even further exposed himself, is astonishing. At the end, shattered by Hally’s humiliation of Sam, we discover that Sam’s humanity extends even to forgiveness, as he turns to the next page, hoping for “better weather tomorrow.”
The final image is of Sam and Willie partnered, dancing, tentatively experiencing a moment of joy. The ballroom dance culture that they value represents not only affirmation of life and the transcendence of art, but the coming together of unlikely partners, vanquishing chaos, finally in harmony –– a sort of “United Nations,” a vision of “a world without collision,” Sam says.
Fugard, amidst his realistic honesty, seems to be affirming that nothing, no evil act, is irrevocable.
“‘Master Harold’ …and the Boys” by Athol Fugard, directed by Gilbert McCauley. Streaming through July 4. Tickets at Syracusestage.org or box office 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
