If thinking about inner-city school systems now brings the tame tangles of “Abbott Elementary” to mind, there’s “No Child…” to remind you maybe things haven’t changed all that much in our educational institutions.
Performer and playwright Nilaja Sun wrote this one-woman show out of her own experience as an idealistic young teaching artist –– and since premiering the play in 2006, she’s performed it hundreds of times. Currently onstage at the Kitchen Theatre Company, the award-winning “No Child…” here features New York City -based Puerto Rican actress Katya Collazo in a dynamic solo performance. She assumes some 16 roles –– the visiting theatre teacher, the school’s principal, the longtime custodian, other teachers, parents and an array of rambunctious 10th graders.
At the outset we’re transported via videos through New York subway tunnels and miles of desolate tracks. Once we’re in the Bronx, the (fictional) underfunded Malcolm X High School is evoked (in Stiller Zusman’s minimalist design) by a few battered student chairs. Collazo –– always well lit (by Joey Moro) –– is the vital, glowing center in the darkness.
Her Miss Sun has come on a grant to bring “art” to the students, who are more preoccupied with the inconvenience of the school’s metal detectors and the dangers of their neighborhood. In a few short weeks, they’ll read and rehearse a play, she assures them, becoming genuine “thespians.” (Inevitable jokes about lesbians ensue.)
The play offers a window into the enormity of the task: enriching students whose complete environment is broken in so many ways. In January 2002, when President Bush signed No Child Left Behind, an update to the education act, the intent was to increase federal oversight of improvement in disadvantaged schools. Scores of optimistic teachers, like Sun, tried to change the reality on the ground in challenged school districts. But over the years, the policy has led to some progress and many failures.
Some 20 years later, as educational problems continue, Sun’s play remains fresh. This production is insightfully directed by Regina Renée Russell, also NYC-based, a diversity and inclusion consultant and a theatre arts graduate of Cornell University. On reading this play, she’s said, what resonated the most was “how stifled the characters are and how much they expand and thrive when given a little bit of air. Whether that ‘air’ is a teacher, a compliment from a fellow student, an acting exercise, a piece of text or even a phone call, once each character experiences the opportunity to expand through connection with the arts and with each other, they are able to fill the room with their whole selves.”
And it’s Collazo’s high energy and rapid transformation that informs each of these “selves,” these individuals and their unique personalities. Narrating the story is her old janitor, pushing his broom, dedicated to the school and the students over generations. His philosophizing gives us the long view, while Sun’s highs and lows over the struggling students and setbacks keep us in the moment.
And Collazo excels as the different students, all initially resisting –– the sassy girl, the bashful boy with a speech impediment, the nonconformist who’s opted out, only to reveal he’s memorized the heart of the script.
What Miss Sun asks of them is nothing short of a miracle: to read, analyze, memorize and perform a 1988 play “Our Country’s Good” –– a drama about an actual lieutenant who led 18th-century Australian convicts in a production of George Farquhar'sRestoration comedy "The Recruiting Officer." (Yes, that’s a play within a play five-fold.)
But the students ultimately absorb, recognizeand champion the play’s message: theatre can bring people together and even begin to heal them. At the opening night of “No Child…” last week, the appreciative audience concurred.
---
“No Child…”
by Nilaja Sun, directed by Regina Renée Russell. Starring Katya Collazo.
Kitchen Theatre Company,
417 W. State/MLK, Jr. St., Ithaca.
Through April 16: Wed & Thurs at 7:30 p.m.; Fri & Sat at 8 p.m.; Thurs, Sat & Sun matinees at 2 p.m.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
