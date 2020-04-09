The videos have become increasingly visible on Facebook over the last week or two. One man, Erik Bjarnar, simply stared into the camera; performer Singtrece and her husband danced to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, popularized in Tik Tok videos; Peter Morris gently swung his two pugs around to the tune of “Who Let the Dogs Out” by the Baha Men.
All were united, though, by one common hashtag: #MyKitchenTheatre. Initiated by the Kitchen Theatre, the campaign is hoping to bring some light during pretty dark times, while also drawing attention to the arts community. All theaters locally have had to pivot away from live performances due to the public distancing rules that have been instituted.
#MyKitchenTheatre involves people creating 20 second videos from their home’s kitchens containing virtually any kind of performance, then challenging five others to do the same. The theatre will also be holding remote script reading clubs, with performances of Daniel Beaty’s “Mr. Joy” scheduled for April 7, and additional dates April 23 and May 7 with plays that have yet to be announced.
“All of us here at the KTC acknowledge that these are dire times,” Kitchen Theatre Managing Director Stephen Nunley said, acknowledging that most if not all of the theatre’s staff has been furloughed. “It is devastating to furlough so many members of our talented staff who work so hard, and to cancel or postpone the great work we were preparing to share with Central New York. We are committed to researching and pursuing additional funding from a variety of sources in hopes that the theatre can rebound after this crisis. We are looking forward to the day when we welcome back our dedicated production staff and many supportive patrons.”
At their core, the duty of artists is to find hope, something O’Gara said she feels they are accomplishing with the variety of efforts during the quarantine and that they’ll be prepared to do once the quarantine ends.
“We’ve been in crisis before, we know how to think creatively, and we have learned to be flexible. We will be able to find new ways of keeping our mission alive,” O’Gara said. “Theatre is an ancient rite that has survived because of how powerfully it connects us as humans. After the dust settles, we will be needed more than ever. We appreciate those who have supported us by donating their tickets and sending in additional support. They are helping to ensure our future and the future of live theatre in Ithaca. And while there are still few answers, we appreciate everyone's patience as we explore all our options and make plans for keeping important conversations alive.”
