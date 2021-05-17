Endlessly confined to a single room and unable to avoid thoughts of illness and death? Facing uncertainty with courage and fury? That’s not just a description of pandemic life but of the remarkably timely play “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson, currently streaming at Syracuse Stage.
This splendid production, brilliantly directed by Melissa Crespo, continues its consistently strong 2020-21 season. In an hour and a half, two talented young actors –– Phoebe Holden and Cole Taylor –– take us into the insular world of a high school student whose life-threatening illness keeps her restricted to her home. As she waits almost hopelessly for a liver transplant, Caroline makes meaning through a virtual life, creating art on social media.
But the play’s action begins with the arrival of a classmate, Anthony, seeking her help on his American lit project on Walt Whitman. This is no “meet cute” story –– it’s more “meet fierce,” as Caroline is prickly and distrustful, outraged that this stranger has invaded her home and personal sanctuary.
“No stupid people” warns the sign on her bedroom door, but Anthony, armed with cookies from her mom and a bag of waffle fries, is undaunted. Carolina attacks, threatening to pummel him –– she’s “small but mighty, like a dachshund.” (Holden actually snarls, often, in full feral mode.) Taylor’s Anthony is charming and persistent, slowly if unsurely taming her into a homework collaboration and finally a friendship.
Gunderson’s clever dialog is stimulating and fresh, revealing two inventive, intelligent teens as they work their way past each other’s defenses. (He’s scared of fish eyes; she hates being pitied –– “I’m not your sick kid poster child.”) Anthony is hooked on Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” reading lines aloud ’til Carolina responds to “barbaric yawp.” Their first hint of concord comes over agreeing that Whitman, with his passion for life and beauty in the face of death, was a “national badass.”
Their encounter –– videotaped by Black Cub Productions –– was staged live on a full set at Syracuse’s Arthur Storch Theatre. Every inch of Caroline’s large bedroom (richly designed by Shoko Kambara) is crammed with interesting images and objects (“like one big collage” Anthony says), including her security animal, a stuffed turtle. The two teens battle and banter all day into evening, when near-darkness descends (lighting design by Dawn Chiang).
Their conversation is varied and unpredictable, veering from guarded to intimate and back again. Anthony emerges as the perfect son: school-smart, athletic, popular, and genuinely nice –– “Senator,” Caroline mockingly calls him. She in turn becomes more complicated as her barricades momentarily drop –– creative, observant, occasionally even kind. Both are adamant about their passions and oddly end up bonding over their diverse musical tastes: he plays Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme” for her and she gets him dancing to Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Great Balls of Fire.”
Anthony assures her that even though she likes rockabilly, he’s on “Team Caroline” and has her back. And Caroline opens up enough to reveal her parents’ marriage has failed, possibly over her illness, while he admits to cheating on his French final and disliking babies because “they look like potatoes.”
In this production, Anthony’s Black and Caroline’s Asian, a thoughtful casting choice that serves visually to underscore the contrast between the two. Taylor and Holden are mesmerizing in these roles –– varied, natural, alive in every second. At moments both turn privately wistful, and we’re reminded of the focus on death that’s never far from either of them. Whitman’s words haunt Anthony and eventually Caroline absorbs them as well: “I and this mystery, here we stand.”
As Caroline succumbs to Anthony’s “sneaky intruder shenanigans,” Crespo’s vibrant staging brings them repeatedly both close and apart as they discover the meanings behind Whitman’s “I” and “You.” Above all, we marvel at these two young actors –– their expressiveness, sensitivity, and complexity. They perfectly convey these teens’ affirmation of life and defiance in the face of death. Every moment of this play, through the evocative final scene, will echo for a long while.
“I and You” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Melissa Crespo, starring Phoebe Holden and Cole Taylor. Streaming through May 23. Tickets at Syracusestage.org or box office 315-443-3275.
Barbara Adams is a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
