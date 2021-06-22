ITHACA, NY -- The Hangar Theatre Company christens its new outdoor stage with the regional premiere of “The Realness: another break beat play,” about young love amidst the hip-hop culture of the mid-’90s.
Idris Goodwin, the playwright and director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, is himself also a poet, essayist, and rapper. He’s an educator as well, and his play offers a window into a world that some may only have glimpsed at the distance of popular media. His protagonist and narrator is one T.O., a Black kid from a well-off suburban family who’s blowing off his college classes. T.O.’s only passion is hip-hop, which informs all his reading, research, listening, and clubbing. He’s infatuated with the diversity and creativity of city life and “the urban buffet.”
One night he sees a Puerto Rican woman MC perform, and he’s smitten. Desperate to impress Prima (T.O. is charmingly uncool), he claims he’s a music journalist seeking to interview her. A free-styling artist, Prima resents T.O. comparing her to Lauryn Hill –– “Can I do my thing?” Prima’s focused and no-bullshit, suspicious of T.O. (“a Black man with a trust fund?!”). But against all odds, he eventually manages to reach her. Over the months their relationship blossoms, changes, falters and even fails –– a storyline nominally holding the play together.
But what’s more compelling is the historical and cultural context that Goodwin places his characters in. It’s 1996-97, and the couple’s story –– in an unnamed big city, one with an El and a PR community –– reveals the daily struggles in the independent hip-hop scene. Who gets to perform, who’s heard or recorded, who’s promoted and who’s left in obscurity. And their corner of the world is irrevocably altered by national loss, the murders of Tupac Shakur and then The Notorious B.I.G. a half-year later.
Goodwin references the conflicts in the hip-hop scene but also comments perceptively on class: T.O., privileged and careless, has to work hard to achieve any cultural authenticity; Prima, living on little but rich in family, keeps it real as a mode of survival.
Director Kyle Haden (a Carnegie Mellon drama professor and former artistic director) evokes honesty from his actors. Damon J. Gillespie as T.O. is interestingly gentle, almost self-effacing, which takes the edge off his self-absorption; Angelica Santiago’s Prima simply blazes with energy, talent, and relentless directness. Her occasional brief raps had last week’s preview night crowd in an uproar.
Kiziana Jean-Louis plays several roles, the most notable being the journalism professor who keeps demanding more from T.O. as he attempts to chronicle what he’s seen in the hip-hop community. His ineptness and lack of understanding, ultimately revealed when Prima finds his essays, is sad; he infuriates her but also disappoints us as well.
Rasell Holt moves easily into the role of Lord Style, Prima’s previous boyfriend and rapper on the way up. He’s both stereotype and individual; his mistrust of T.O. fully justified. He’s also endearingly comical, as is the surprise card, Nicholas Caycedo, an Ithaca College alum. Versatile in several roles, Caycedo embodies different styles of MCs performing. But he’s most irresistible as Prima’s friend Roy, who stutters in everyday speech but raps with complete fluidity.
In both solo performance and rap battles, all their lyrics are politically astute. The rhythms and beats express pain and passion but are finally there to underscore the verbal message –– “tell a dream till we make it real.”
On this production’s preview night, Gillespie’s acting was a little low-key, and the sound levels needed to be boosted at times. It’s possible this intimate play might be better served by a three-quarter-round venue rather than the nine open-air rows. But in its truthful details, “The Realness” offers something unique –– a loving look at an evolving, many-layered culture.
“The Realness,” by Idris Goodwin and directed by Kyle Haden, at the Hangar Theatre. With Damon J. Gillespie and Angelica Santiago. Wednesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Through June 26. Tickets at 607-273-2787 or https://hangartheatre.easy-ware-ticketing.com/events.
Also this week: The Hangar’s Kiddstuff series opens with the musical “Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” on June 25-26.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.