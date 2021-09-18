ITHACA, NY -- Clockmaker Arts presents “In Case You Forgot” for one performance at the State Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 10. This is a world premiere of Clockmaker Arts’ folk pop musical: The haunted and broken-down Old Bennett Inn echoes secrets from the past as two restoration architects with a penchant for the occult, ritual and transformation embark on a journey of healing personal trauma, addiction and racial inequity, all while asking the question, “How do we engage with change?”
***
Homecoming Players will produce “A Great Wilderness” by Samuel A. Hunter, at the Cherry Arts, Jan. 14-23, 2022.
***
House of Ithaqua will stage “Contradictions” by Mike Bartlett, an absurd dark comedy about labor exploitation and the loss of privacy. The production will run for six performances at the Cherry Artspace from Oct. 11-Nov. 23. This will be the first House of Ithaqua show using its new policy that every single ticket will be sold on a “pay what you will” basis.
***
The Kitchen Theatre opens its 2021-22 season with Colman Domingo’s “A Boy and His Soul” (Sept. 14-Oct. 3). When returning to clear out his family’s West Philadelphia house to be sold, Jay finds an old record collection of disco, R&B and classical soul, transporting him through the vibrant memories of his youth, coming of age and coming out in the 1970s and 1980s.
How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time? Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire “The Thanksgiving Play” (November 2-21).
In “The Chinese Lady” (March 22-April 10, 2022) by Lloyd Suh, we see the arrival of Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman on U.S. soil. The Kitchen will also offer two other plays in the season TBA.
Running to Places (R2P) plans on two major productions this semester: in October (7-10), they will present Clark Gesner’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on Charles M. Schulz’s long-running “Peanuts” comic strip, featuring classic songs like “Suppertime” and “Happiness.” Then in January (14-16) comes “Seussical,” the musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty based on the many children’s stories written by Dr. Seuss.
