Cabaret, book by Joe Masteroff, music & lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, Hangar Theatre through July 16
Wilkommen….
With that word a lascivious Master of Ceremonies launched a small revolution in the American musical as Kander & Ebb’s Cabaret tore open the 1966 Broadway season.
With the same word, the Hangar Theatre invites us back inside to its beautiful thrust stage, after three years of vacancy, for a strongly sung, well-acted, instrumentally swinging, and generally solid rendition of the show as co-directed and choreographed by Sanaz Ghajar and Ben Hobbs.
From gay English ex-pat Christopher Isherwood’s Berlin Stories, sketches of a delirious Weimar Berlin tumbling out of the giddy, hedonistic 20s into the rising Nazi fascism of the 30s, John Van Druten fashioned the play and film, I Am A Camera, immortalizing gamine, vivacious cabaret singer Sally Bowles.
The genius of the musical, as conceived and directed by Harold Prince, was the addition of the Emcee; Cabaret’s creators found in the Kit Kat Club a device to create an ironic and immensely seductive commentary on the story’s unfolding events.
With variations, three Cabarets exist: the original, Bob Fosse’s astonishing film (1972), and the 1993 London /1998 New York revival which sat its audience within a version of the cabaret club. In the 60s Cliff Bradshaw (the Isherwood character) was straight, in Fosse’s film a dewy-eyed bisexual, and in 1993/98 reshaping by Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall, again bisexual. Meanwhile the Kit Kat Klub gained a polyamorous, queer makeover.
Along with the three plus Cabarets there are two Emcees: either the original sly, sinuous unforgettable tummler of Joel Grey or the overtly queer, wounded trickster conjured up by Alan Cumming.
So Cabaret is both forever morphing, and haunted by its famous ghosts. The Hangar has chosen the 93/98 revised version, but (with Covid still a reality) sadly minus the immersion of the audience into the performance.
Trevor McQueen adroitly commands the stage as a genderqueer Emcee. Sharp and insinuating, lithe and steely, McQueen combines a wickedly calculating eye on the audience with an oddly compassionate cynicism and adroit physicality, while crooning and spitting her songs.
Candice Hatakeyama delights as Sally. Her gorgeous voice alternately caresses and belts the famous tunes (particularly “Maybe This Time”), while she flirts and flounces with easy assurance.
Yet it’s the tentative, doomed romance between the world-weary survivor Fraulein Schneider (Heidi Hayes) and her shy, courteous suitor Herr Schultz (Fred Frabatta), the Jewish grocer, that captures our hearts. A romance ripped apart by the Nazi sympathizers Fraulein Kost (a feisty, funny, harsh Ema Zivkovic) and Ernst Ludwig (a suavely amoral Caleb Wilson Schaaf.)
Frabatta–a man carrying heart on sleeve–and Hayes—the guarded, scarred veteran of too much change—beguile in their light, lilting duets with their hint of Viennese waltz, an antique graciousness foreign to the Germany they now inhabit. Hayes also thrillingly imbues her solos with all the layers of pain and wry wisdom they carry.
Alex Hanna plays Cliff (the least well written character) as the slightly prim (and entitled) ingenue the script suggests, which leaves the actor at loose ends in the darkness of Act 2.
Ghajar and Hobbs have a strong, visually emphatic vision which however insists on the sinister from the get-go. The Kit Kat girls and boys are pushed beyond shabby and tawdry to the grotesque, and the choreography often favors a slow-motion, pained expressionism in lieu of dancing directed at entertaining the Kit Klub patrons. Moreover, the set (Meredith Ries), with its silky off-kilter curtains, and busily shifting border of video display panels (projections by Stivo Amoczy) impedes a sense of place (the inclusion of a modern-day dressed orchestra doesn’t help.)
Perhaps the creative team means to engulf us in a literal nightmare, but that grates against the musical’s actual structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.