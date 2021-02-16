Through pandemic news, death has been at the forefront of our national consciousness for a year now. For Bobby, the protagonist of “Hotel Good Luck,” death’s an obsession –– he approaches each Nov. 6 with dread, as over time, he lost each of his four grandparents on that date. Eventually he left home, trying to escape the inevitable, and when he returned a year later, it’s to discover his aged family dog, Miller, struck dead at the side of the road.
That’s the opening premise of Mexican playwright Alejandro Ricaño’s absurdist philosophical expedition, currently in its English premiere (translation by Jacqueline Bixler).
Artistic Director Sam Buggeln, who directs the show (a collaboration with NYC’s New Ohio Theatre), foregrounds the work of international playwrights, and Ricaño, who at 37 has written more than 20 plays, deserves to be better known here.
This is Cherry Arts’ second live-streaming show this season, produced onstage at Ithaca’s State Theatre. The action is well filmed by Jules Holynski, designed by Noah Elman and edited by Darcy Rose, with suggestive sounds by Don Tindall –– online theater today requiring all the complex coordination of cinema production.
The setting, with its random attic furniture and backstage aura, is darkly cavernous and moody, effectively lit by Christopher Brusberg.
Bobby is played by Seth Soulstein, a Cherry regular and doctoral candidate in performing and media arts at Cornell. With his tweed cap, horn-rimmed glasses and intense delivery, Bobby looks like a guy who lives in his mind a lot. And his life seems pretty insular: he’s a late-night DJ, but his radio show has only four listeners –– his parents, girlfriend, and best friend Larry.
He’s also fairly self-focused: he left home for a year without farewell and now has simply walked back into everyone’s lives. This unlikely behavior suggests that Bobby is more literary device than individualized character –– his dreams narrated to us (and Larry) are a dramatic pretext for exploring the nature of living while conceding the inevitability of death.
Soulstein’s acting is engaging, as his Bobby worries and perseverates, but the guy himself isn’t terribly sympathetic. Yes, he enacts his girl Lily’s part in their phone conversations as well as his father’s and mother’s own musings. But his self-concern is so great that he doesn’t actually seem to understand others. Still, as an avatar for ideas, he’s fine.
Bobby relates the “ridiculous coincidences” of his life to us directly, complete with fading family slides projected on a screen. His story intercuts with scenes of his exchanges with Larry, played by composer and double bassist Desmond Bratton (whose somber tones provide the backdrop for much of the action.)
Bobby tells Larry, and us, about his dream of dreaming, and then dreaming of waking from a nightmare, and thirsty, going into the kitchen to find the refrigerator unplugged, and opening its door to be blinded by a light. Something is calling him, so he steps into the fridge, finds himself in a hotel room facing the sea, whence he steps out to….
And this dream of dreaming is repeated several times, as again and again Bobby discovers, at the seashore, the people he’s lost to death, including parents, Lily, and Larry –– not to mention the decrepit Miller –– once more alive and intact.
It’s poignant, wrenching, inevitable, and perhaps, after a while, just too predictable: the rep-with-variation dream-tale begins to feel like an endless loop. Bobby himself is frustrated as he deals with the notion of “dimensional simultaneity” that Larry –– supposedly both psychoanalyst and physicist –– insists upon. There are, he argues, parallel universes, all real, and Bobby’s task is to chase down the rabbit hole of unreal reality, mourning the ever-dead and seeking the ever-living.
Larry himself is also a seeker, mirroring Bobby’s fixation with his own about his two jackets identifying his two professions, and trying to resolve the endless burning he feels inside him –– until he spontaneously combusts.
In Ricaño’s imaginary world, the mundane (shutters and bicycles) coexists with the fantastical (penned letters magically appearing, a wilted flower replacing someone’s heart), just as in dreams.
Bobby’s search for safety and meaning provides interesting moments but also an overly drawn-out reunion burial scene and rather thin insight (“death is nothing but an illusion of our own making”). Nonetheless, when Bobby, back at his turntable, plays Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet,” we connect.
“Hotel Good Luck,” by Alejandro Ricaño, directed by Samuel Buggeln. Produced by The Cherry Arts and streaming through Sat. Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.thecherry.org/tickets/.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College
