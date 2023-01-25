The Addams Family, A New Musical, will hit the stage at Lehman Alternative Community School this weekend! Performances are Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m. in the LACS Gym, 111 Chestnut Street.
Admission to the performances are FREE, but donations are appreciated. Don’t miss the hilariously quirky look into the lives of your favorite Addams characters as they navigate love, heartbreak, and Wednesday growing up. Will love triumph? Will Wednesday get her happily ever after?
The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY. The musical is based on the book written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Music and lyrics by Andrew Orchestrations and Larry Hochman, and based on the characters created by Charles Addams.
The ICSD’s Fine and Performing Arts Department recognizes that the study of music, art, and theater inspires learning, critical thinking, identity development, and strong communities. We celebrate the authentic selves of all students and work to cultivate loving relationships through anti-racist, inclusive, culturally-responsive practices. Students explore their artistic voices and hone their skills in music, art, and theater through authentic performance opportunities in school and the community.
