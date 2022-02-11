ITHACA, NY -- Office dramas are inherently fascinating; we long for a fresh, perceptive look on where we spend most of our waking hours. Tanya Saracho’s “Fade,” now at the Kitchen Theatre, offers insight on the painful reality of class distinctions in the workplace — here among Latinx employees.
Lucia — young, energetic, ambitious —has finally landed a writer’s job for a tv detective series, and she’s hyper-aware of her tenuous status as a Mexican (albeit upper middle class). “You know you’re the ‘diversity hire,’” another writer hissingly informed her. This job, Lucia consoles herself, is a temporary stop on her eventual career as a novelist. But as she becomes more successful over the months, she increasingly assumes the values of the competitive L.A. studio.
In the opening scene, when Lucia arrives to begin personalizing her plain office, a collapsing bookshelf has her seeking help from the janitor. Assuming he’s Mexican, she speaks to him at length in Spanish — until he reveals he’s “American” and prefers speaking English at work. The two begin to sort out their assumptions and feelings over her microaggression, and thus begins this relationship among unequals.
Over a series of interesting, well-crafted encounters, Saracho builds their gradual and somewhat unlikely friendship — all unfolding after hours in Lucia’s office. They share their feelings about the gringo bosses upstairs, though it’s Lucia who grabs most of the airtime. The two actors embody their roles beautifully: Orlando Arriaga is a gentle bear of a man, sensitive and careful; Gina Fonseca is lithe, loud, assertive and wired, all forward energy.
The production, directed by Armando Rivera, moves at a lively pace, and his staging is richly varied, considering the space constraints. Set designer Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez has created a splendid and allusive environment: an isolated transparent glass box of an office, defined mainly by its metallic frame, raised on a three-step pedestal and glowing (thanks to Daisy Long’s expressive lighting design) like a square snow globe.
The office is a private space; yet the etched windows facing the hallway reveal how illusory that privacy is. Lucia’s office is also a cage, in effect, with both employees trapped in their respective jobs and accompanying stereotyped expectations — not to mention their class and past.
Both workers need, in their different ways, to be seen, which in part explains their progressive connection as Hispanic “outsiders.” As Lucia grows more professionally confident, her wardrobe includes puebla blouses and serapes (Martinez’s spot-on costumes); for his part, Orlando, used to invisibility, eases into sharing.
Enormously self-absorbed, Lucia chatters endlessly; once she finally begins to listen to Orlando she discovers his complex background, so remote from her own comparatively bland experience. He had initially typed her as a “fresa,” a spoiled rich girl, but slowly moves past his own preconceptions.
Their connection across class differences is appealing, but unfortunately Fonseca, reflecting Lucia’s dynamism, delivers most of her lines at warp speed, eliding entire phrases. Almost half of her dialogue is indecipherable — especially compared to Arriaga’s impeccably clear delivery, even in his near-whispered confessional scene. The effect is like watching an opera without subtitles: the story’s broad outline is evident but nuanced plot detail is sacrificed. And here, we consequently lose some cultural in-jokes as well.
It's not certain if this will be noticed and adjusted, or if the overly loud music for the scene changes will be toned down. But the conflict at the play’s center persists: do our stories belong to us? How much can artists appropriate, especially across power lines? It’s not a new theme, one that was explored two years before this play’s 2017 premiere in Scanlan and Scott’s “Whorl Inside a Loop,” about a white woman teaching creative writing to Black inmates in a men’s prison.
Lucia may just be a young person trying to find her way, but to a working-class custodian, she’s as privileged as her white bosses. And she’s ultimately a user, which puts a pretty unsympathetic character at heart of this story. Saracho has said that her writing explores not just ethnicity but human nature, and that’s certainly true: in this workplace odd couple, she limns the difference between maturity and immaturity. It’s a distinction worth relearning.
“Fade,” by Tanya Saracho, directed by Armando Rivera. Featuring Orlando Arriaga and Gina Fonseca. At the Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State/MLK, Jr. St., Ithaca. Wednesday-Sunday, through Feb. 20. Tickets at 607-272.0570.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
