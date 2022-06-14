It’s June and Kitchen Theatre has just debuted its fifth and final show of the 30th anniversary season. Madeline George’s “Hurricane Diane” runs Wednesdays- Sundays through June 26.
It’s the first play for which the Kitchen’s new Artistic Director Rebecca Bradshaw is also taking the director’s chair.
“A wild one to be introduced to me,” laughs Bradshaw. She confesses she was at first hesitant to put it into the season because of its huge technical demands. The staff were for it though, and as she kept reading it she decided “we’ve just got to do it.”
“It’s a climate change play… There's also this whole wonderful comedy that happens underneath it, or on top of it rather, where a god comes down from Mount Olympus, disguised as a landscaper and tries to save the world. Their biggest foe is a housewife from New Jersey — not a housewife, she’s a working professional — there’s this cul-de-sac of women who really like how they live” and resist any change, Bradshaw said.
“It’s hilarious; it also is sexy and silly and just fun. There’s this element of silliness that hasn’t been on our stage yet — not silliness — a level of humor that allows you to gasp at times. We need that right now as a community. We need to laugh.”
Bradshaw might be the landscaper herself, casually attired in overalls and a striped jersey. We are sitting in a yet unoccupied dressing room, the day before tech rehearsals (adding lights, sound and costumes) begin. We’ve carefully skirted the stage, where pieces of the set are still being finished, atop a sea of astroturf. Scenic artist Stiller Zusman is busy painting away. The staff is on lunch break. That afternoon they will jump back into the rehearsal of a stupendous bacchanal.
How does it feel to reach the end of her first season?
“I’m kind of in shock at how much we were able to get done,” Bradshaw said. “The theatre itself was pretty dormant the last two years, so coming in and dusting that off.”
Throughout the season they’ve had to deal with COVID’s possible effect on staff, artists and audience hesitancy. “
The fact that we are still up and running is a huge testament to this community rallying around us.”
Bradshaw found the Kitchen job just as she was looking for a “reset” after 14 years building a career producing and directing in Boston.
“I grew up in the woods, and I wanted to go back to the woods,” but also to a place, she adds, that has an intensive arts community.
“Cary [Bland Simpson, the new Managing Director] and I when we got here we really wanted…to come from a place of people focus…We’ve been trying to find better ways of working in this field so burnout doesn’t happen…How do we make this work more sustainable?
“This is our work ethic: we work really hard and then we sign off, so we can have a life outside of this space; so when you come to work you’re running to work instead of dragging yourself to work.”
Part of her delight this past year has been putting together the creative teams for each show: “We brought a lot of multiple generations into this space… there was a really wonderful age diversity [in the artists who] were creating the work in the room. Veterans were supporting younger, first-time designers and vice versa.…Theatre is one of the places that can happen, nicely and supportively, and not feel like there is a hierarchy in line.
“I also love that this audience is on for the ride with us. There is a support here that I wasn’t expecting.” Bradshaw said she hears stories of people’s favorite shows from even 15 years ago.
“That’s such a gift to come into a theatre as an artistic director when people already like the theatre that you’re going to run.…Cause that’s not true in other places.
“The audiences feel really warm here, they’re really smart. By smart I mean they lean in and listen …There’s a wonderful critical eye in this community. I’ve had some really wonderful conversations with audience members after the show about a specific moment that made them feel something.”
Bradshaw recalls a Cornell student at a talkback of Fade (a play with two Latinx characters), who was visibly shaken, sharing “I’ve never been seen on stage like I did today in this character and that moment.”
“That is why I do this work, for people to have an emotional experience.. and to be seen, or to meet somebody they would never meet in their day to day life,” Bradshaw said.
As a director, Bradshaw views herself “as a guide. .. If I’ve done my job right, I’ve filled the room with everyone’s individual genius and my job is to tap into everybody’s curiosities and everybody’s thoughts and passions about the play and guide them through a singular journey.
“I also think as a director you have to inspire the people around you.”
So she’ll share research, or images or poems to bring “additional meaning to why we do the things that we do, why we are playing make-believe and why we are putting on clothes that aren’t ours and standing in front of people and making them listen to us.”
“I also think that there’s a level of activism behind the theater.…Even though our stage is lower than the audience, it is still a pedestal,” Bradshaw said. “It is a pedestal for an entire group of people to be looking at and giving time and focus to. So that in itself I feel is a very activist act. And then as a director, as I’m carving the scenes and I’m creating the focus, I can highlight moments of injustice, I can highlight moments of passion, I can highlight moments of questioning the world around us that are built into that play.”
Last words about Hurricane Diane?
“It’s the kind of play that shakes the audience, but while you’re being shook you’re laughing at the ridiculousness of people behaving badly, which is my cup of tea.
I think we can laugh at ourselves through it. It’s just so juicy.”
Tickets are available at kitchentheatre.org.
