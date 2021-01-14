ITHACA, NY -- The Kitchen Theatre Company will launch the first act of four in its 2020-21 season, The Journey to 30, with an archival stream of their February 2020 production of Molly Smith Metzler’s "Cry It Out." The production, directed by former Producing Artistic Director M. Bevin O’Gara, is the first streaming production in the Kitchen’s 29-year history and will be available online anytime, from Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. through Jan. 21.
When two women, Jessie, a lawyer, and Lina, a nurse, find commonality in their new babies and adjacent backyards, they form an unlikely bond over a series of naptime coffee breaks and parental anecdotes. But with the addition of their career-oriented neighbor Adrienne, another new mom, and her husband Mitchell, the duo’s friendship and their individual conceptions are put to the test. A candid portrayal that explores parenthood through the lens of both male- and female-centered narratives, "Cry It Out" is a blend of comedy, strength and truth in the modern era of childcare.
The production stars Mikaela Izquierdo, Melissa Miller, and Brian Sgambati, as well as Ithaca’s own Erica Steinhagen, and was filmed live at Geva Theatre Center last March before its run was interrupted by the ongoing pandemic.
The creative team for "Cry It Out" is rounded out with scenic design by Daniel Zimmerman ("Girlfriend," "Boom"), lighting design by Tyler M. Perry ("Bright Half Life," "Throw Pitchfork," "Peter and the Starcatcher," "I and You," "The House," "Opus," etc.), costume design by Safarina Bush ("The Royale") and sound design by associate producer, Lesley Greene ("The Roommate," "Ironbound," among others). Properties master is Indigo Shea, technical director is Brendan Komala and production stage manager is Jennifer Schilansky. Information on all the artists can be found a www.kitchentheatre.org/cry-it-out.
The production is available to patrons through the purchase of one of three subscription models offered by the theatre this season. Visit www.kitchentheatre.org/subscribe for more information.
Kitchen Theatre Company also announced the launch of its Streaming Series, an $89 package generously sponsored by Barry Chester and Elissa Cogan, that gives patrons access to only the archival streamed portion of this season’s lineup. Titles include upcoming "Cry It Out," "Every Brilliant Thing" (Feb. 18-25), and "The Roommate" (April 1-8). Also planned is an original documentary film by Artistic Director Emerita Rachel Lampert, "Bloom Where You're Planted," a 20-year Artistic Journey.
Other Act 1 offerings include two script clubs discussing "Sweat" (1/21 at 6 p.m.) by Lynn Nottage and "Whitelisted" (2/4 at 6 p.m.) by Chisa Hutchinson. Patrons will read the play on their own, and then join KTC staff and special guest artists on Zoom for a one-hour discussion of the play and its place in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.