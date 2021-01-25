The Kitchen Theatre is dedicating the remainder of its season to Percy Edwards Browning.
Percy was a force of nature whose support for and love of the Kitchen — as a performer, a patron, a Board president and as the chair of the Campaign for a Bold New Space — forever changed the organization and the arts in our city.
Her children - Liz, Keith, Russell and Peter - said “Percy had a special place in her heart for many organizations in Ithaca, perhaps none more important than the Kitchen Theatre. She worked tirelessly to help build and grow the Theatre, actively involved on the Board as Chair, helping with strategy, fundraising and bringing a bold, intimate, and engaging approach to Theatre in Ithaca. Her leadership led to the Kitchen Theatre being the first Theatre company in Ithaca to own its own building and theatre space. We recognized her great impact and love for the Theatre and helped create the Percy Browning Performance Space to honor and celebrate her love.”
Percy first found her way to the Kitchen Theatre in 1995 when Jim Mazza, then board president, invited her to join the board. She was excited by the challenge. The theatre was only five years old and had its struggles, but she could feel the power and the potential for transformation on stage and off. There was magic to what was already able to happen with very limited resources. Over the next 20-plus years, she was a part of so much change at the theatre, from increasing the staff and other resources, to being part of the pioneering team that opened the new space in 2010. One of her favorite memories was the first production in the new space, Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” marking the first time in the theatre’s history that a production showcased a huge set change between acts.
The only thing Percy loved talking about more than live theatre and music was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was amazed by all they have achieved, and particularly, how many of them have followed her lead into philanthropy. Her tactic for inspiration? Inventive suggestions. Like when Lincoln Hall at Cornell was naming practice rooms, Percy suggested to her son, Peter, “Why don’t you get a little room and dedicate it to Jerry Garcia?” He thought it was the funniest idea he’d ever heard — and he did it. “Giving is a way of creating home, so I encourage my children to give in the place that makes them feel at home.”
Perhaps her moment of greatest pride was when her children came up with the idea of naming the theatre’s performance space after her for her 75th Birthday. When they told her, she floated on a cloud for weeks. “They didn’t just do something for me, they did something for the whole community.” She knew the Kitchen is a place that changes lives and inspires people. This includes the audience gathering to see a show, as well as the numerous actors, directors, designers who have discovered something new about themselves in the Percy Browning Performance Space.
Percy also had a passion for being on stage, first performing in an old vaudeville house with the Maysville Players in Kentucky from the early 1960’s through the 1980’s. One of her favorite roles there was Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls,” where she could “throw on an accent and no one in Kentucky knew if I was doing it correctly.” She’s also appeared on stage at the Kitchen, performing in “A Delicate Balance” and “True West,” both at the Clinton House, along with several KTC’s Family Fare productions.
