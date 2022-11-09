The Kitchen Theatre Company’s current production wins the award for oddest long play title of the season: “Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them.” But what’s behind that mouthful is an entirely charming, heartwarming, and unforgettable comedy. A. Rey Pamatmat’s play sympathetically presents three young people, neglected by grownups, who struggle not just to stay alive but to live meaningfully.
The choice of play reflects the Kitchen’s fresh direction, since summer 2021, under Rebecca Bradshaw, as well as the continuation of its longstanding commitment to new and diverse voices. Pamatmat, a Filipino-American gay playwright, is alsoco-director of the Ma-Yi’s Writers Lab, the nation’s largest collective of Asian-American playwrights. Two of this play’s main characters are Filipino-American: Kenny, a 16-year-old manfully trying to maintain a household on a shoestring budget (their absent father often forgets to send even food money); and his sister Edith, who, at 12, fiercely wields both an air rifle and a bow to “defend the perimeter” of their rural home. (Her comfort and companion in crime, Fergie, is an overstuffed one-eyed frog.)
On their own and faced with daily adult problems, both kids respond fitfully but courageously, each assuming the mission of protecting the other –– Kenny with white lies and consoling stories of their dead mother; Edith with intensephysical resistance. Their drama grows complicated by Kenny’s friendship with Benji, a classmate in his pre-calculus class –– their budding romance and initial sexual encounters unfolding at first in delighted privacy.
But when Benji’s mother discovers a note and a mixtape he’s made for Kenny, he’s kicked out and is taken in by the siblings. For a while, the trio heroically cobble together a life, and it’s poignant to see these brave kids trying to be grown up. They take risks to learn and feel new things (coddled Benji begins learning to cook; Ken discovers he can lean on others).
They’re coping, but when Edith’s sharpshooting gets out of hand, parents intervene, Benji’s grounded at home, and Kenny loses his sister to a reform school of sorts. But Edith is irrepressible, and there are a few bends in their path you may not anticipate.
The young actors are all splendid in their roles: Glenn Obrero’s Kenny is so wonderfully thoughtful and caring you want to adopt him; Declan Thomas Desmond’s Benji is winningly nerdy, sweet, and mischievously playful.
And as Edith, Marielle Young is a force of nature –– outspoken, spontaneous, creative, resolute, and ultimately invincible. She’s loud and bold, bouncing on the sofa, hollering, always demanding more of everyone and convincing herself she can fly…or at least that she can go it alone.
They each uniquely capture myriad aspects of teenageupheaval –– confusion, optimism, anxiety, and surprising originality. Kitchen associate producer Tyler Struble, in their directorial debut, guides this story with sensitivity. And Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez’s set offers a worn family room sofa in the foreground, and beyond, dilapidated wooden fencing and ragged grasses that stretch into a peachy-hopeful sky.
Hope is what ultimately buoys and saves this endearing threesome, who will make you glad for the next generation.
