“Do You Feel Anger,” written by Mara Nelson-Greenberg and currently playing at the Kitchen Theatre, offers a satirical look into today’s corporate world. Through the exploration of empathy, Nelson-Greenberg reveals the relationship between understanding feelings and finding one’s authentic self. She uses well-timed raunchy humor, strategic character development, and strong themes to narrate the events of the play.
Nelson-Greenberg’s work has been developed by Playwright Horizons, Clubbed Thumb, and Ensemble Studios, among others. “Do You Feel Anger?” debuted at the Actors Theatre of Louisville’s Humana Festival in 2018 and proceeded to run off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre from March 13, 2019 to April 20, 2019, directed by Margot Bordelon.
“Do You Feel Anger?” opens by introducing Sofia, a young, optimistic woman. She’s an empathy coach who’s just started a new project at a debt collection agency. She was hired to shift the attitude and behavior of the company’s employees who have been having issues with their client calls. She quickly learns that these people can’t define emotions, let alone sympathize with others.
As the show progresses, Sofia finds herself trapped between sticking her ground and conforming to the sexist expectations of the establishment. Megan Rutherford’s costume design, specifically for Sofia, strikingly reflects the character’s internal struggle and rapidly shifting motivations. Simultaneously, M Berry’s lighting design—notably the use of flickering, florescent fixtures—illustrates a similar escalation.
Sofia might be trying to help others understand their emotions, but her unwillingness to follow that advice becomes increasingly evident. How can the group learn empathy when their leader doesn’t model the expectation? The boiling point is certainly on the horizon.
The Kitchen Theatre’s production, directed by Rebecca Bradshaw, moves quickly; it runs about 90 minutes without an intermission. The parallel structure of the scenes—following the general pattern of a voicemail to Sofia from her mother, a conversation between the characters Sofia and Jon, and a group exercise—helps the audience stay engaged with the plot’s fast pace.
Amoreena Wade’s Sofia attracts audience sympathy, while also making people question her intentions. Wade’s a natural talent, and despite Sofia’s complexity, she brings the character to life effortlessly.
As Eva, Elyse Steingold is vibrant, witty, and honest. Steingold’s delivery impressively lands with every line, and her performance demands attention.
While compelling on their own, Wade and Steingold complement each other well. The relationship between Sofia and Eva carries the true message of the play, and its executed beautifully in this production.
In other roles, Scott Thomas and Javier David Padilla—as Howie and Jordan respectively—steal the show with their command of stage and their comedic timing. Michael Samuel Kaplan manages to bring humility to the painfully unlikeable character of Jon, and though brief, Susannah Berryman appears as an eloquent Janie.
Susannah Berryman’s voice does get muffled by the stereo when narrating as Sofia’s mother, but this doesn’t take away from the impact of the voicemail scenes.
As it turns out, emotions demand to be felt. Otherwise they’ll skyrocket, and fuses might get blown—physical and emotional. Empathy’s a fine art that requires practice, especially in settings where being vulnerable doesn’t feel particularly safe. Just give Sofia and the group a chance to prove this to you.
The Kitchen Theatre Company offers a content warning on their website, preparing audiences for some of the dark themes that are covered. These warnings do contain spoilers, so read them at your own discretion: https://www.kitchentheatre.org/dyfacw.
“Do You Feel Anger,” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Rebecca Bradshaw. At the Kitchen Theatre, 417 West State St. Running September 6 through 25, times vary. Tickets at (607) 272-0570 or on the Kitchen Theatre’s website: https://www.kitchentheatre.org/doyoufeelanger
