For its current production, the Kitchen Theatre has upended the usual space and placed the audience on all four sides of the floor, bare but for one large doormat at its center. There are other hints of a suburban home –– two white doorframes to either side, but basically this is open ground where anything might happen –– and does.
The sweet, bouncy tones of those late ’60 classics, “Our House” and “Homeward Bound,” woo us into domestic complacency, and we speculate that the show’s unusual title, “The Ding Dongs,” refers to the inevitable chimes of a doorbell.
That sound will ring, but playwright Brenda Withers has something more than a neighborly visit in mind. The unexpected callers are a middle-aged married couple, Joe (Karl Gregory) and Natalie (Erica Steinhagen). We’ve seen these favorite actors here so often that they charm us from the moment they appear, and we’ve probably trod in the same path as Joe –– stopping by one’s childhood home for a chance to revisit it and reminisce about the past.
The current resident of the house, Redelmo (Nael Nacer), is gracious but puzzled by their appearance. Like most homeowners, he’s wary of strangers, but Joe and Natalie do their best to disarm him. They want to be invited in, and it takes a good while for them to succeed.
Their banter is nonstop, constantly diverting, switching topics, obfuscating, willfully misunderstanding, cajoling, and yes, even threatening. Nacer masterfully unfolds his character’s graciousness, reluctance, confusion, frustration, and suspicion in the face of these persistent and strange unwelcome guests. (Another meaning of “ding-dong” becomes apparent: unstable, capricious, a dingbat. Someone who’s looney tunes.)
No question that the invading couple are comical, Joe playing congenial and harmless good cop to Natalie’s easily offended and somewhat sinister one. Director Rebecca Bradshaw invited the audience, at the outset, to think of this like an Agatha Christie mystery, but the play lacks that subtlety: it’s readily apparent that these visitors are pretty disturbing and up to no good.
And the confusion they wreak –– feigning innocence, layering relentless commonplace chatter to create a web of distraction –– is positively Kafka-esque. When packing boxes addressed to them start being delivered to Redelmo’s home, the stakes are noticeably raised.
Eventually Joe and Natalie’s past unfolds, in fragments and then in a long monologue in which she recounts how their entire community had been invaded, everyone routed from their homes, some attacked, the majority forced onto buses and transported far away. So here they are on a once-familiar doorstep, seeking shelter and stability.
But what is all this gameplay in the service of? Is this dark comedy a parable to sensitize us to the condition of the exiled, displaced, and homeless everywhere? More than the nightly news already does? Early on we feel this couple’s disingenuousness; even Natalie’s painful narrative of their expulsion feels insincere. I personally found it hard to watch two actors I enjoy so much being creeps, but creeps they are playing. And this once-privileged Anglo couple is ousting a man who’s scripted to be somewhat “other” –– most unsympathetic.
Perhaps the play might be better named “Contagion.” To paraphrase Natalie’s choplogic: We’ve suffered and lost, so it’s only fair you should too –– that’s the way the world turns.
“The Ding Dongs”
by Brenda Withers, directed by Rebecca Bradshaw.
With Karl Gregory, Nael Nacer, and Erica Steinhagen.
At the Kitchen Theatre, 417 W. State St., Ithaca. Wednesday-Sunday, through Feb. 19. For tickets: kitchentheatre.org/tickets or (607) 272-0570.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College
