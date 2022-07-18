A group of four friends, a natural history museum, and an intimate, empirical conversation await audiences at the Kitchen Theatre. As part of the Kitchen Sink Series, Walking on Water Productions presents “Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version,)” opening Friday, July 22, with a “pay-what-you-can” preview on Thursday, July 21.
This contemporary musical follows the evolution of friendship while raising existential questions such as, what do we truly want from life? This production runs 100 minutes without an intermission.
“Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)” is directed by Priscilla Hummel with music directed by Benjamin Stevens. The design team includes Luke Craver and Cady Vitale (scenic), Ainsley Anderson and Victory Miller (costumes), and Lea Davis (lighting). Additional creative team members include Trenton Loughlin-Weidemann (choreographer/assistant director), Tasha Engels (production stage manager), Jack Cecere (assistant stage manager), and Jules Dreitzer (dramaturg).
The principal cast includes Becca Blacksten, Elizabeth Seldin, Carley Robinson, and Josh Witzling. Sirus Desnoes will serve as the understudy for all four roles.
"This show explores how we can live life more fully in the present moment,” says stage director Priscilla Hummel. “When we acknowledge that our past, present, and future experiences don’t define us—and choose to embrace how they’re shaping our evolution into our true authentic selves—we become empowered to do just that."
The musical will be presented at the Kitchen Theatre on July 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7:00 P.M., or July 24, 30, and 31 at 2:00 P.M. Ticket prices range from $10 to $20 and are available at the Kitchen Theatre box office, online at https://www.walkingonwaterproductions.org/tickets.html, or by calling (607) 272–0570.
