“Kiss Me, Kate”, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Sam and Bella Spiwack. Directed by Mark Reynolds, music direction by Canaan Harris, choreography by Bryan Knowlton, scenic design by Rebekah Clark, costume design by Emily N. Brink, lighting design by Jessica Winward, sound design by Cory Kosman. Performances through July 16.
Brush up your Shakespeare
And they’ll all kow tow.
Much like Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”, my feelings here are a paradox. I’ve never been a big fan of “The Taming of the Shrew”, but I love Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate”, first for its classic songs and second because it takes “Shrew” down a peg and finds true love next to the misogyny. Unlike “The Taming of the Shrew”, “Kiss Me, Kate” never leaves a bad taste in my mouth, and CRT’s third production of its 50th anniversary season rocked a nearly full house last Wednesday for its opening night performance.
“Kiss Me, Kate” was the “Noises Off” of its day, and with all those Cole Porter tunes to boot. We’re in a fleabag theater in Baltimore as the cast and crew of Fred Graham’s (Jahmar Ortiz) production of “Shrew”. In the title role, he’s lured his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (Briana Gantsweg) back onto the boards to play Catherine opposite his Petruchio, despite the fact that they really can’t stand each other. More intrigue: the inveterate gambler Bill Calhoun (Dereck Atwater) is trying desperately to salvage his romance with the over-flirty Lois Lane (Emily Madison). They both have reason to ask the musical question “Why Can’t You Behave?”
Even more intrigue: With five minutes left to the opening curtain and places, two comedically menacing leg breakers (Derek Powell in his CRT debut and Mikey LoBalsamo, seen this season in “Hair”) turn up in Graham’s dressing room with an IOU for ten grand, and they’ll do anything to make sure the show goes on so they can collect their money, even if it means stealing a few costumes and getting into the onscreen action. (I love these guys.)
Rebekah Clark’s set is established with dappled lights, brown tones and a sort of 20th mid-century show biz feel – rehearsal lights, and a proscenium arch – that’s also reflected in the clothes the actors wear backstage: lots of hats, ties, and vests. “Kiss Me, Kate” hits CRT’s scenic sweet spot, in that we transition from backstage to onstage with the actors moving flats, doorframes and furniture on and offstage. The changeovers are much fun to watch unfold.
And did I mention the songs? “Kiss Me, Kate” also has “Another Opening, Another Show”, the goon’s scene-stealing “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”, “Tom, Dick and Harry” and more. I wish I had the space to mention all the talented performers in the ensemble, but Maclain Rhine’s Paul, who serves as Graham’s dresser, leads the group in a tremendous performance of “Too Darn Hot”, which kicks off Act II and practically leaves scorch marks on the stage.
The sets of comic lovers are well matched, particularly Atwater and Madison. She’s a shameless ham with an amazing voice, and she gets a hilarious showcase in Act II’s “Always True to You In My Fashion.” Ortiz’s singing voice is not always as strong as Gantsweg, who steals Act I with her rendition of “I Hate Men”. With both ladies, just when you think the number is done, they come back with delightful encores that keep the comedy and melody flowing. Gantsweg is an arch and able comedienne and she has a great way with a sarcastic line.
