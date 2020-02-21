Ithaca locals Andrew Summers and Hunter Schindo grew up with a fascination for the fantastic. Once just fans and movie-goers at the annual Ithaca Fantastik film festival, Summers and Schindo turned a passion for film into a career when they joined the Ithaca Fantastik team under founder Hugues Barbier.
Ithaca Fantastik’s upcoming schedule includes a number of screenings for films including “The Lodge” on Feb. 21 at Cinemapolis, “Extraordinary,” a comedy showing in March, and “The Gasoline Thieves,” a dramatic narrative-style film which Barbier helped produce, showing in early spring.
Barbier, originally of France, brought the fantasy film genre in the festival form to Ithaca after helping develop the Strasbourg Film Festival in France. Summers and Schindo learned everything they know about running the annual event from Barbier’s teaching.
“[Barbier’s training] was great,” Schindo said. “It definitely gave us a good idea about what it takes to run a large film festival. It’s an international film festival so there is a lot of coordination that needs to happen in order to get a film festival of that type running.”
The Ithaca Fantastik Film Festival name alludes to a similar festival in Austin, Texas called the Alamo Drafthouse Fantastic Fest. Serving as a pioneer of the fantasy film genre in the United States, the Alamo Drafthouse helped to introduce and expand the fantasy film festival circuit to the delight of fans of the unique genre around the world. Barbier used the southwestern-based festival as inspiration for his own events in Ithaca.
“Hugues was certainly a fan of their style events and took a little bit from that,” Summers said.
Summers took over the group after Barbier moved to Los Angeles. Alongside Schindo, a web-developer for Ithaca Fantastik, the team now aims to revamp the Ithaca Fantastik experience through new events. This includes their transition away from the annual film festival the group was founded on.
To seek a wider audience, the Ithaca Fantastik team developed a schedule of monthly events that are catered toward local film and art lovers. The group found that the large-city film festival format was not as realistic for a smaller city like Ithaca because locals could not take a week off from work or easily afford a week-long pass to go to the festival. The festival brought in tourists, but the group missed the local contributions and support.
“Here, if we spread out our efforts, we’ve been getting better results and it gives something more regular for people to look forward to and we can build an audience that way,” Schindo said.
The group received a positive response from the monthly events, including a children’s party, which they had always wanted to host. The Saturday morning event in January featured a screening of the “Peanut Butter Solution” and popular cartoons with an all-you-can-eat cereal bar.
“There are a lot of surreal, Fantastic genre films for children that we are huge fans of and would like to program in Ithaca,” Summers said. “I know that’s where my interest in film came from, watching stuff as a kid.”
Other than the young cartoon-watching demographic, Ithaca Fantastik has also catered to anime fans with a highly successful screening of “Pure Blue,” Today, the group is focusing on a wider spectrum of the Fantastic genre than the horror genre Barbier favored when he founded the group.
“We try to keep a pretty diverse slate of films so there is something for everybody,” Schindo said. “We don’t necessarily expect the same audience to show up for everything, it’s just not how genre films work.”
Outside of genre, Ithaca Fantastik is also seeking work from underrepresented voices, especially female directors, international filmmakers and film subjects; re-masters, re-releases, and any other group; original film, or topic that does not get as much recognition in American cinema.
“It’s genuinely an uphill battle with representation and even in smaller, low budget films, there’s still a tendency to go toward what’s already commercially successful instead of taking chances,” Summers said. “Any time we get to support something we would consider an underrepresented voice we like to consider that, and of course we want them to be fun. We want people to enjoy them and to be memorable and be something different.”•
