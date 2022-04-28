ITHACA, NY -- A poisoned princess and her dwarves, an evil queen and a timely prince await audiences at the State Theatre. This upcoming weekend, April 30, the Ithaca Ballet brings a more mature version of the Brothers Grimm fairytale “Snow White” to the stage.
While it’s not considered a children’s ballet, it’s certainly kid-friendly. The 50-minute production tells the story Walt Disney made mainstream in 1937. The dwarves may be nameless, and the show’s themes may be darker, but the magic hasn’t been lost.
The Ithaca Ballet’s “Snow White” includes an original score by choreographer Lavinia Reid. Each character has their own musical theme, allowing the story to be told through dance, narration, and orchestration. Snow White, danced by Maria Valencia Alvarez, has a playful and gentle musical score, while the Evil Queen, danced by Mia Lashley, has an evil and dark one.
“The musical themes bring another layer of life to these lovable characters,” said Cindy Reid, artistic director of the Ithaca Ballet.
Other members of the principal cast include Hannah Orr as the Good Queen, and guest dancer Jesse Campbell as the Prince — a role he graciously stepped into after Ethan Ahuero, guest dancer from Dayton Ballet, got injured in rehearsal.
The second half of the show’s program includes an adult, contemporary piece titled “Ellipses,” choreographed by Tucker Davis.
“‘Ellipses’ juxtaposes ‘Snow White’ well,” Cindy Reid said. “It’s truly a knockout with its challenging and elegant dances. This number premiered at our WinterDance 2022, which the Ithaca Ballet performed in February at the Hangar Theatre. We felt like this dance deserved to breathe again, so we’re reprising it to complement ‘Snow White’ this weekend.”
“Snow White” and “Ellipses” will conclude the Ithaca Ballet’s first in-person season since the start of the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve made it to the end of this season because of perseverance and resilience,” said Amy Opperman Cash, marketing director of the Ithaca Ballet. “We learned to adapt during COVID to keep theatre alive, but there’s nothing like putting theatre on the stage. We’ve managed to have all four of our 2021-22 shows live with varying levels of COVID precautions. While our dancers still have to rehearse masked, they don’t wear them while performing. It’s so special to see the expression in their faces again as they pour their hearts out on the stage.”
You can catch these ominously magical performances at the State Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 to $22 and are available at the State Theatre box office, online at https://stateofithaca.org/, or by calling (607) 277-8283.
The State Theatre requires proof of vaccination for all attendees and highly recommends mask use as part of their pandemic protocol.
“Come see the show for its incredible full company numbers,” said Cindy Reid. “There are moments in ‘Snow White’ where the entire company creates a tidal wave of movement, which is just spectacular. The show’s uplifting, entertaining, and an overall visual extravaganza from start to finish. We look forward to bringing this joy of a production, which has been done before, to a fresh Ithaca audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.