ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Ballet is back for its first in-person performance since the pandemic. Under the artistic direction of Cindy Reid, it will open its 2021-22 season with a family-friendly production of "Peter and the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals" on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at Hamblin Hall, (the third floor of the Community School of Music and Art.)
The children’s matinee series features the classic pieces Peter & The Wolf, music composed by Sergei Prokofiev, narrated by Sir John Gielgud and choreography by Lavinia Reid and Carnival of the Animals, music by Camille Saint Saens also choreographed by Lavinia Reid. All performing dancers in the company are fully vaccinated.
Tickets are $10 for children and students, $15 for senior citizens and $20 for adults. Tickets will be available online at www.ithacaballet.org and at the door.
